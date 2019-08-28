NEWS
U.S Embassy Introduces Reciprocity Fee For Nigerian Visa Applicants
With effect from tomorrow, 29 August, Nigerian citizens applying for visa to the United States of America (USA), will be required to pay an additional $110 visa issuance fee or reciprocity fee, for all approved applications for non-immigrant visas in B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications.
The reciprocity fee which will be paid at US Consulates worldwide by Nigerians will be charged in addition to the non-immigrant visa application fee of $160, also known as the MRV fee, which all applicants pay at the time of application. This brings the total visa fee charge to $210 for successful applicants.
A statement by the US Consulate in Lagos yesterday, said Nigerian citizens whose applications for a non-immigrant visa are denied will not be charged the new reciprocity fee. Both reciprocity and MRV fees are non-refundable, and their amounts vary based on visa classification.
The statement stated that U.S. law requires U.S. visa fees and validity periods to be based on the treatment afforded to U.S. citizens by foreign governments, insofar as possible. Nigeria currently charges Americans $210 for successful visa application.
Visa issuance fees are implemented under the principle of reciprocity: when a foreign government imposes additional visa fees on U.S. citizens, the United States will impose reciprocal fees on citizens of that country for similar types of visas.
Nationals of a number of countries worldwide are currently required to pay this type of fee after their non-immigrant visa application is approved.
“The total cost for a U.S. citizen to obtain a visa to Nigeria is currently higher than the total cost for a Nigerian to obtain a comparable visa to the United States.
The new reciprocity fee for Nigerian citizens is meant to eliminate that cost difference.
“Since early 2018, the U.S. government has engaged the Nigerian government to request that the Nigerian government change the fees charged to U.S. citizens for certain visa categories.
After 18 months of review and consultations, the government of Nigeria has not changed its fee structure for U.S. citizen visa applicants, requiring the U.S. Department of State to enact new reciprocity fees in accordance with our visa laws,” it stated.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS18 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS17 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION17 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES17 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS18 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2