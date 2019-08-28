United And Inter Milan Agree Sanchez Loan

Manchester United have agreed a loan deal for Alexis Sanchez with Inter Milan, sources have told ESPN FC.

Sanchez is set to spend the season at the San Siro after the two clubs reached an agreement that will see United pay a portion of the Chilean’s wages.

He is set to fly to Italy to undergo a medical and will be confirmed as an Inter player before the European transfer deadline on Sept. 2.

United have agreed to loan Sanchez for 10 months while contributing around £6 million of his £391,000-a-week salary. Inter are set to pay £9.46m of the 30-year-old’s wages plus a loan fee to United. The deal does not include an option to buy.

Sanchez has endured a miserable 18 month at Old Trafford since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018. He has managed just five goals in 45 games and is yet to feature this season after suffering a hamstring injury playing for Chile at this summer’s Copa America.

His last United goal came in the FA Cup at Arsenal in January and he has not completed 90 minutes for the club since the opening day of last season more than a year ago.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested Sanchez could have a key role at United this season after the departure of Romelu Lukaku, but instead the former Barcelona forward will join the Belgian in Milan under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

Sanchez has had a taste of Serie A before after a spell at Udinese before his move to Camp Nou in 2011.