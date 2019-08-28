CRIME
Zamfara Church Robbery: Police Arrest 5, Recover 1 AK 47 Riffle
Zamfara State Police Command has arrested five armed robbery suspects in connection with the robbery attack on Rock Church Hayin Buba area, Gusau, the state capital.
Parading the suspects, commissioner of Police, Barr. Usman Nagogo said the police also recovered an AK 47 rifle stolen from the resident of an officer of Nigerian Customs.
According to him, the robbery gang burgled the house of the customs officer and went away with his rifle and launched an attack on the Church.
The suspects while undergoing interrogation confessed the various roles they played in committing the crime and the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.
He further stated that the ongoing peace and reconciliation initiative of the state government has led to the stoppage of arms buying by bandits in the state.
The CP said the bandits have so much trust in the process and are now becoming the eye and ear of government in the forest and are already taking on anybody among their kinsmen who is not ready to toe the line of peace.
“The good news is that they have stopped buying weapons of whatever calibers. So the influx of weapons in the state has stopped. All we need to do is to succeed in disarming the current ones in the state”, he said.He called on the people of the state to continue to cooperate with the police and other security agencies to sustain the ongoing peace and reconciliation initiative that has yielded tremendous positive results.
