EDUCATION
ABU VC Bags Chinese Award Of Outstanding Advocate
The Vice Chancellor Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), Professor Ibrahim Garba has bagged an ‘Outstanding Nigerian Advocates of China-Nigeria Relations’ Award.
The award which is a collaboration between Embassy of People’s Republic of China with China Alumni Association of Nigeria was due to recognition of his immense contributions in the promotion of warn relationship between Republic of China to Nigeria.
The Ambassador of China, Dr Zhou Pingjian said the award was in recognition of VC’s contribution in promoting friendly ties with his country. He said there were over 7,000 Nigerians studying in China.
According to Pingjian, “Today China and Nigerian relations is regarded as a pace setter for not only Africa but within the global economic communities.
The history of this relations has become a reference point to many countries especially in the area of trade and investment.”
Recieving the award on Wednesday night in Abuja, Garba said the relationship between the university and the People’s Republic of China is was remarkable over the years and together they have taken so many ways to take university education to international level.
He said ABU was the largest recipient of scholarships from China and recently, entered into a double joint degree agreement with a Chinese university in transport engineering which allowed students to start their education in ABU and complete it in China in what was called 3+2 double joint degree in engineering.
“So far last year, we have sent 45 students and 12 lecturers on full scholarships between the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and Central South University.
This year, they have taken 30 students on full scholarship and altogether, we have about 75 students and a dozen of lecturers doing their master’s and PhD in china.
“The Chinese Ambassador had in 2018 given 100,000 each and a plaque to 47 students as award in commemoration of 47 years of friendly relations with Nigeria and few months ago, he gave another 48 students similar awards in commemoration of 48 years of friendly ties with Nigeria.”
In a similar vein, the Director, Directorate of University Advancement, ABU, Professor Adamu Ahmed, Also received award.
