Activitst Frowns At Brutal Rape Of 5-yr-old Girl In Yola

A Human Right Activist Charity Anaja, has frowned at the brutal rape of a 5-year-old minor in Yola, in Adamawa state.

Anaja in an exclusive interview urged security agencies to punish the perpetrator to serve as deterrent to others.

“I would like to add my voice to the voices that have condemned the brutal rape and forceful genital mutilation of the 5-year-old girl, Fatima Ayuba in Adamawa State.

“This is one among so many that has been happening but not reported this is crime against womanhood and humanity.

“Our children are vulnerable and easy targets for abuse and as such should be protected and not neglected.

The act is a clear case of poor parenting, lack of family affiliation and the perpetrator was alleged to be a close relation.

“Abuse, molestation and harmful practices rob children of the joy of childhood and consequently, truncate the development of our nation.

“I wish to call on government to domesticate, strengthen and enforce legislations that protect and promote the rights of children and also on parents, teachers and communities to emulate the good Samaritan who responded early to the menace by rushing the girl to the hospital.

“We wish that the perpetrator of this heinous crime be brought to book in order to serve as a deterrent to other lawless persons engaged in similar or related acts.

“Let us continually imbibe the African culture of being our brother’s keeper. We can end child abuse by enforcing laws, by protecting our children and by creating awareness in order to break the culture of silence and impunity. If you see something, say something,” Anaja said