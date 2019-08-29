Applause For TETFund

Public tertiary institutions in the country have continued to applaud the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its myriads of interventions which are currently helping to reposition tertiary education.

TETFund was originally established as Education Trust Fund (ETF) by the Act No 7 of 1993 as amended by Act No 40 of 1998 which has been repealed and replaced with Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act, 2011.

The Fund’s intervention areas among others include Physical Infrastructure/Programme Upgrade, Project maintenance, TETFund Scholarship, Teaching Practice for COEs, Equipment Fabrication for Polytechnics, Entrepreneurship for Universities , Journal Publication, Manuscript Development, Conference Attendance, ICT Support, Advocacy , Institution Based Research, National Research Fund and Library Development.

The no fewer than 200 public tertiary institutions currently benefitting from the fund’s support have different stories to tell consequent upon which the agency continues to receive accolades from education managers and leaders at different levels including state governors.

Applauding the efforts of the Fund recently, Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule revealed that nearly half of the structures in the Nasarawa State University were built by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

He added that the Fund has also been giving massive support to other tertiary institutions in the state.

“All out tertiary institutions starting from our University in Keffi and our college of education in Akwanga, our Polytechnic and School of Agric, have received massive support from TETFund. If you come to our state university in Keffi, you will see that nearly half of the university structure was built by TETFund,” he said.

Also, the Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, Dr Tessy Okoli who showered praises on the fund revealed that TETFund interventions have helped to bridge the funding gap and has also reposition benefitting tertiary institutions.

The Provost gave the commendation during an interactive session with journalists shortly after the matriculation ceremony of the College, held recently.

Okoli said the various TETFund interventions in institutions have helped to alleviate the problems of infrastructure, and encouraged massive staff development and training.

She added that TETFund has become a lifeline to benefiting institutions, addressing challenges of dearth of manpower, infrastructure and teaching facilities in public tertiary institutions.

“One of the cornerstones of FCET Umunze is capacity building, academic staff training and development. With TETFund sponsorship, many academic staff of our College are pursuing higher degrees in both local and foreign universities. The entire cost of their academic programme is funded by TETFund. This has helped our College so much. We have more than 50 doctorate degree holders in various fields, who invest their knowledge in the quality of teaching in the College,” she noted.

Also the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State has also commended the Fund for the many projects in the schools. According to the Public Relation’s Officer (PRO) of the institution, Mr. Obini Onuchukwu,many of the projects have been completed while about four projects are still in progress. Onuchukwu, described TETFUnd as the greatest source of development of higher education in Nigeria. He said its intervention cuts across infrastructure and other facilities, such as grants for research, office equipment, conferences, among others.

The PRO, counted some of the completed TETFUnd projects in the institution as the auditorium and virtual library, adding that the school does not have any abandoned project from Fund. Narrating the development in the her school through TETFund intervention, the spokesperson of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, Mrs. Oluseto Olaniyi stated that the projects have remained strategic, solving problem of accommodation, inadequate offices, classrooms, lecture halls/theatre and laboratory.

She added that it has also helped in the provision of basic learning and teaching tools such as charts, laboratories equipment, electricity supply, furniture for offices, lecture halls, rehabilitation of old and existing structures in the college.

She added that the Fund intervention has also solved problem of inadequate classrooms, lecture halls, and offices for staff.

Also, Director, Information and Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State, (Unizik) Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, commended TETFund for its interventions in tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Ojukwu all intervention projects from TETFund in his institution were ongoing, adding that Nnamdi Azikiwe University has always moved forward in its endeavour. “Our institution is forward ever, backward never and that is why students are rushing to the place to have the taste of the pudding,” Ojukwu said.