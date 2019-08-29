Attorney General To Liaise With EFCC To Commence Probe Of P&ID $9.6BN Contract

The Anti Corruption and Research Data Base Initiative (ARDI), has urged the Antorney General and the EFCC to probe and prosecute the past administration who structured in the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P &ID) contract.

In a statement issued to LEADERSHIP by the executive secretary of the Anti Corruption and Research Data Base Initiative (ARDI), Dennis Aghanya said that it will be good if we be smart enough to have plan B by not depending totally on the out come of our intended appeal to challenge the judgement.

The statement said that the Nigerian government should rather commence an out of court negotiation with P&ID by negotiating for an alternative contract to compensate them so that they can recoup their money for the said judgement in about a year or two without our economy feeling the impact, noting that no court in Europe or America will be sympathetic to us over this matter, considering the bad image of corruption our country suffers in recent time overseas.

It is heart-breaking to read Omokri, former aide to president Jonathan attributing the failure of Nigerian government to act promptly and avert this development to failure of leadership by Buhari’s administration. The administration that initiated the contract should have guided it to a logical conclusion if it was well intended in the first place.

The statement further stated that the narrative by Omokri that GEJ sent Diezani, Okonjo Iweala and some other guys to Ireland to negotiate an out of court settlement with P&ID which resulted in P&ID agreeing to take $850million instead of $6billion early 2015 is not enough excuse to exonerate the administration of its carelessness that has dragged into into this mess.

“We wish to commend the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for his stance that the judgement by Justice Butcher of the British Commercial Court ruling for Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID), an Irish-owned firm to seize $9.6bn in Nigerian assets must be set aside because the consequences of allowing the implementation of such judgement will be disastrous for the country economy.

“We encourage President Buhari to beam his searchlight on the activities of officials of past administrations without blinking or consideration of any political affiliation as the fight against corruption takes front burner in the schedule of this government,” the statement read.