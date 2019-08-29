Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello would be the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress at the November gubernatorial election as he defeated other ten aspirants to win the ticket.

The Governor was declared as the winner of the largely adjudged peaceful, free and fair contest by the Chairman of the electoral committee and Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru, after voting, sorting and counting processes, were concluded.

The Chairman of the Committee earlier announced that 3,838 delegates were registered and a total of 3,596 delegates were duly accredited by the committee.

Governor Bello scored a total vote of 3,091, beating the second challenger Barr Babatunde Irukera who scored 109 votes and others

Earlier while declaring the process started, The Chairman of the Primary Election Committee who is also the Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Mohammadu Badaru assured all aspirants that the committee would follow due process as stipulated by the National Working Committee of the party.

He mentioned as at the moment of his speech that seven agents to the various aspirants out of the total number of ten aspirants were already accredited while officials from the Electoral Body INEC, Observers and Journalists were also duly accredited.

Following an overwhelming victory, Governor Yahaya Bello congratulated all aspirants that contested the party primary under the All Progressives Congress. Bello thanked delegates for the confidence reposed on him to fly the party’s flag in the November 16 election.

“Your votes today demonstrates your esteemed confidence in my leadership, this show of faith is highly appreciated and shall serve as a boost to our collective aspirations of moving Kogi state to the next level. ” He said.

The Governor also hailed the democratic posture of all the aspirants and appealed to them to join hands in delivering the state to the All Progressives Congress come November.

Speaking to journalists after he was declared winner, Governor Bello thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to fly the party’s flag in the November 16 election, assuring he would do them proud by coasting home to victory for the party.

“I thank God almighty for this victory. And I want appreciate the National Leader Of our party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his His advice. I want to express my appreciation to the National Chairman Of our party, His Excellency (Comrade) Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee Of our party for the quality of leadership they have provided.

My sincere appreciation to the Chairman of the electoral committee, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar And His members”

“In this contest, there is no winner, no vanquished therefore, I called on all aspirants, stakeholders and members of our party to come to work with me to ensure victory for our party on the 16 November 2019”, he said.