CDD Tasks INEC To Publish 2019 Election Results

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to published the 2019 general election results from the ward level.

The Director of CDD, Idayat Hassan made the call during a conference on Elections and Collection Process in Nigeria’s: Concerns From the 2019 General Election, on Thursday in Abuja.

She said, “I thick it’s very important for INEC to publish the 2019 general election according to ward level, polling units and members of the register voters, for transparently and to enable assets to the election results.

“One of the most noticeable-and avoidable-missteps INEC has made following the 2019 election it’s the refusal to publish detailed election results to his website.

“INEC has only published national-level totals for the 2019 presidential election, choosing to keep sub-national results data hidden from public view This opaque approach reverses the tangiblealbeit incomplete-progress on results transparency that accompanied the 2011 and 2015 elections.

“Furthermore, in its rush to certify state level results, INEC has yet to publish a verifiable and credible paper trail for their ward-and local-level results that demonstrates to Nigerians and the world how they arrived at their official results.

“Without evidence voters are asked to trust that INEC’s final results have been calculated accurately and free from outside manipulation despite numerous reports of disruptions to ward level collation,” she said

Speaking also at the event, the National Chairman Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chief Peter Ameh said that INEC should learn from the short comings of the general elections and put a very tight and acceptable arrangements that would protect the distribution of those sensitive election materials to their destination on time.

“Any where there is a struggle fir power, there is a certain level of misinformation but one of the things we should do for the election is to educate our people on the issue of political engagement so that they would be more aware of their rights as regards to the level of democracy.

“And for politicians, politicians must be citizens advocacy and the citizens progress to make them know that political office is not a personal affairs but to protect the benefits of people,” he said