China Hopes U.S. Will Create Conditions Necessary For September Trade Talks

China and the U.S. are discussing the next round of face-to-face trade talks scheduled in September, but hopes for progress hinge on whether Washington can create favourable conditions, an official said.

The China Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said this at a weekly briefing, on Thursday.

In the latest tit-for-tat escalation of the trade war between the world’s two largest economies, U.S. President Donald Trump last Friday heaped an additional duty of 5 per cent on about 550 billion dollars in targeted Chinese goods.

The move came hours after China had unveiled retaliatory tariffs on 75 billion dollars worth of U.S. goods.

China hopes the U.S. can cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoid an escalation in the trade war, its commerce ministry spokesman, Gao said.

“The most important thing at the moment is to create necessary conditions for both sides to continue negotiations,” he said.

He added that China was lodging “solemn representation” with the U.S.

For two years, the Trump administration has sought to pressure China to eliminate what it calls unfair trade practices and make sweeping changes to its policies on intellectual property protection, forced transfers of technology to Chinese firms, industrial subsidies and market access.

But China has constantly denied such accusations, vowing to fight back in kind and criticising U.S. measures as protectionist.

Gao reiterated that China had “ample’’ retaliatory measures if Washington eventually moved to impose the planned tariffs, but was willing to resolve the issue calmly.

On Monday, Trump predicted a trade deal with China, saying he believed it was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, citing what he called increasing economic pressure on Beijing and job losses there.

Trump cited as a positive sign comments by Vice Premier, Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, that China was willing to resolve the dispute through “calm” negotiations.

He repeated his assertion that Chinese officials had contacted U.S. trade counterparts’ overnight, offering to resume negotiations, a statement that China declined to confirm.

Gao also declined to provide any detail when asked if there had been a call this week between Beijing and Washington.

“As far as I know, both trade teams have maintained effective communication,” he said.

In July 2018, the U.S.-China trade dispute boiled over in tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods and threatens to engulf all trade between the countries, putting global growth at risk.

“We hope the U.S. will show sincerity and concrete actions,” Gao said.