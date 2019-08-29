‘Construction Work Extends To More Public Primary Schools In Edo’

Renovation work has continued in more public primary schools across Edo State, as the School-Based Management Committees say they are visiting sites to monitor progress of work done.

Visits to some of the schools in the state showed that the renovation work in more schools has reached advanced stage, with the additional blocks of classrooms constructed in anticipation of increase in enrolment, which resulted from reforms initiated by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

Speaking to journalists in one of the schools visited, Mr Ose Oni-Edigin, Youth Leader, School Based Management Committee (SBMC), Oliha Primary school, commended the state government for the renovation of primary schools across the state.”

Oni-Edigin said the ongoing renovation of the classroom blocks at Oliha Primary School has given the school a new and exciting look and will make the pupils more comfortable in their classes.

He said members of the committee visit the site daily to inspect the work being done. He added that high quality materials are used by the contractor handling the renovation of Oliha Primary School.

He said members of the SBMC were always around to monitor the quality of job being executed by the contractor, adding, “Work is going on smoothly and the contractor has renovated three blocks of classrooms, with two classroom blocks remaining.

“The contractor is doing a good job and we commend Governor Obaseki for this laudable progress in the basic education sector.”

The renovation work in most of the schools visited include fixing of bad roofs, provision of classroom doors, windows and renovation of blocks of classrooms.

Some of the schools where work has reached advanced stage are St Paul’s Primary School, Ezoti Primary School, Oliha Primary School, Uselu Primary School and Aghahuwa Primary School.

Others are Fabiyi Akpata Primary School, Oguola Primary School, Payne Primary School, Agbado Primary School and FSP Primary School, while remodelling work at Adesuwa Primary School and Emotan Primary School were lauded by people in the host communities.