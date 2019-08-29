Cybercrime, FBI And Political Scavengers

Nigerians woke up a couple of days ago to be stunned by the unsavoury news of the disclosure by the United States of America (USA) security agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), that about 77 Nigerians are involved in cybercrimes involving millions of dollars. These Nigerians were alleged to be conniving with others to dupe unsuspecting victims.

These 77 are also claimed to be part of a criminal ring that participate in massive conspiracy to steal millions of dollars using a Los Angeles California-based money laundering network. According to reports, 14 suspects have already been arrested across the United States while a manhunt is on for the arrest of those believed to be at large.

Already, the Nigerian government has pledged full cooperation with its US counterpart in the effort to get to the bottom of this crime to ensure that those involved are effectively brought to justice. To demonstrate this resolve, all financial transactions by those so far indicted for cybercrimes in the FBI list are to be reversed by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

On its part, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is reported to have arrested 28 of those mentioned in the FBI list for internet fraud and has also recovered $314,000 and above N373 million. The government is linking these internet frauds to the funding of the crises in parts of the country.

To say that Nigerians are shocked and embarrassed by this obviously sordid affair is to put it mildly considering the international perception of Nigerians as not just corrupt but are given to criminal tendencies. The disturbing aspect of the whole saga is that it required the intervention of a foreign security agency to rouse their Nigerian counterparts from self-induced slumber. Many are beginning to see it as yet another proof of the lapses in the nation’s security apparatus.

The social media is awash with video ups of how these criminals were spraying dollars at a baby shower with loud music and dancing to go with it. If, indeed, those video clips are true reflections of what happened, then the criminals took a lot for granted. They must have been carried away by the assumption that US is Nigeria where they can do anything and get away with it. For the Americans, the dollar, their currency, like their national flag, are sacred symbols of their nationhood. The authorities there frown at any attempt by anyone to desecrate them the way those video clips presented it with people marching on the currency on the floor. Those characters must have thought that they were in Nigeria where the currency is often subjected to all manner of indignity and with impunity.

This newspaper supports every effort to make these rogues account for their deeds and pay for their sins. We also believe that this will serve as a wakeup call on the part of the Nigerian security agencies towards reinvigorating the drive to rid the nation of cybercrime in all its manifestations.

However, we are against the ongoing inclination by certain individuals to politicise what is essentially a crime, very reprehensible, that deserves to be condemned. We note with regret that there are untoward speculations in the media, conventional and social, that some of those suspects have some friends that are presently occupying high political offices. If that is the case, we insist that it is coincidental and to be expected especially as they are Nigerians believed to be, until this bubble burst, ‘successful businessmen.’ Before this FBI lifting of the veil, they were seen as businessmen with international connections. And in Nigeria, few are interested in knowing the source of the money these characters spend. We will not be surprised that the parents and other family members of those indicted may be alarmed also at what is being said about their sons, brothers and husbands as the case may be.

It is from this standpoint that we repudiate any attempt to insinuate that just because a suspect had dinner with people before his arrest, therefore, it entails that all those on that dinner table must necessarily be his accomplices. That, in our opinion, will be taking the entailment theory to absurd levels. Or for that matter, to suggest that because a crime suspect donated to a public cause that the recipient must be in league with him. That, too, will be most unfair.

We are appealing to the security agencies to keep their eyes on the ball and refuse to be distracted by the antics of political scavengers and their cohorts in the media. The attention must remain on the situation at hand, doing the needful to rid the country of criminals whose activities have continued to denigrate the image of the country and her citizens. That must be the focus. Politics and politicians have no role to play in this matter except to the extent that the government applies its political will to get things done expeditiously.