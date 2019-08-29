Ekiti Seeks 200 Megawatts To Boost Economy

Ekiti State government has called for the increase of the electricity supply to the state from the present 20 megawatts to 200 megawatts for the stability of the state economy.

It urged Transmission of Nigeria (TCN) to build the 330kv power substation in the state to address the inadequacy and shore up electricity supply in the state.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, the state Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities in Ekiti State, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, said lack of the facility has caused acute supply of electricity of just 20 megawatts to Ekiti from the national grid.

Faparusi who described the denial of the state the 330kva substation facility as a great Injustice, said some other states like Osun, Kogi, Ondo and Lagos are having more than one each.

Maintaining that power is key to any economic development, the Commissioner said the government is engaging the TCN and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on how to overcome the challenges of low electricity supply and arbitrary billing.

“We are having challenges because we have no full control of how electricity is supplied, it is private driven. The focus of the discos is to make profits, but we have to be fair to our people as well.

“One major bottleneck we have identified has been inadequate allocation of power from national grid. We are getting 20mgwatts which is grossly inadequate to distribute to the people. The BEDC has been sharing the little

“We are requesting the TCN to build 330kv power substation in Ekiti. Some states have more than one. Only Ekiti lacks the facility. We consider this an injustice. With this, we won’t be taking light from other neighbouring states”.

Faparusi added that the state government has been working hard for the distribution of potable water across Ekiti and has also begun partnership with some agencies for the laying of 2,000 kilometres fibreoptics for improved internet connectivity across Ekiti.

He said the government has intensified efforts to rid the state of open defecation by the building of toilet facilities across the 16 local government areas.

“We are rehabilitating Ero and Egbe Dams to full capacities to supply water to 14 local governments. We are also delivering 250 kilometres of pipelines across Ado Ekiti metropolis in partnership with European Union and World bank. We are also extending pipelines from Ado to Ifaki Ekiti.

He said the Ministry has developed a roadmap to stop open defecation in Ekiti state , saying : “the practice has to stop because it pollutes underground water and this can cause health issues”, he said.