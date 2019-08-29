Flood Destroys 250 Houses In Jigawa

Flooding, caused by days of heavy downpour, has destroyed no fewer than 250 houses in Karanka and Diginsa towns in Birniwa Local Government area of Jigawa.

Alhaji Abdullahi Yakubu, the Information Officer in the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birniwa on Thursday that the incident occurred on Aug. 27.

He said that the Birniwa Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Mohammad Jaji-Dole, had visited the affected towns for on the spot assessment of the damage.

Yakubu said Jaji-Dole had implored the counsellors representing the areas to forward to him the number of displaced persons for support.

The chairman prayed to God to give the victims the fortitude to bear the loss and called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to them.

The information officer said that the village head of Karanka, Alhaji Abdu Bulama, had earlier called on the council to construct drains to prevent future flooding in the area.

According to him, Bulama blamed the flooding partly on lack of drains, saying the flooding could have been averted if drains were constructed.

“ The chairman said that the plea would be looked into,” he said.