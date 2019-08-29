Foursquare Gospel Church Ifako District Empowers 1000 in Skill Acquisition 

In order to develop entrepreneurial potential of many in the society, the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Ifako District has embarked on skill acquisition Empowerment. These and others was showcased at the 10th District Convocation of the assembly made up of twelve zones and seventy-two local churches.

The program held at the church auditorium involved ministrations on the theme, ‘Thus Says The Lord’ by Reverend Ikechukwu Ugbaja and the District Overseer, Rev. David Adetomiwa had skill training in fashion designing, Bread baking, Hat making, Forex training and others as several youths were present to partake in it.

Reverend David Adetomiwa noted that it was important for the church to also impact the society it belongs to and the people. He said, “The church will never thrive until we are involved in many aspects of human endeavours. We should not sit in one place and think the evil and poverty in the past will come to pass.

Church should go beyond evangelism. I am of the belief that churches should establish projects and businesses.

Ifako District churches even plans to go into satchet water production”.

He added that important for truth to prevail in the society and people should speak the truth without fear or intimidation. He stated that God is raising a new generation of believers that will impact in the society and will transform the nation.