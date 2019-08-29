NEWS
Group Advocates Religious Freedom, Peaceful Co-Existence In Nigeria
A group, Community and Youth Development (CYD), in conjunction with Christian Youth for Peace Development Initiative (CYPDI) has advocated for a peaceful coexistence, freedom of religion and religious tolerance in Nigeria.
Co-convener of the group, Barr Tahir Umar Tahir, who made the call during a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, noted that Islam and Christianity preach love, peace and respect for human sanctity.
Tahir observed that the current challenges facing the country, such as religious sentiments and bigotry, is deepening mutual suspicion, while mistrust is becoming so alarming, even as our customs and religious values are fast eroding, which has resulted to a situation where by neighbors are no longer keepers of one another.
Also speaking, co-convener of Christian Youth for Peace Development Initiative (CYPDI), Ambassador Simion Dolly, explained that the rampant cases of kidnapping, farmers/herdsmen clashes and others, necessitated the group to come together to contribute their quota towards the sustenance of peace and harmony among Nigerians.
Dolly condemn the act of violence and rejected the agitations for revolution and treason against our nation, adding that it is only through dialogue, patience and tolerance at all level that would make the country to prosper.
She continued: “We want to encourage tolerance and respect among us as a people and as a nation, while hoping, praying that through this effect, we shall one day return to our past glory where love, peace and understanding thrive.”
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
-
COLUMNS18 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
-
FEATURES18 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
-
COLUMNS18 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2