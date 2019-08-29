Group Advocates Religious Freedom, Peaceful Co-Existence In Nigeria

A group, Community and Youth Development (CYD), in conjunction with Christian Youth for Peace Development Initiative (CYPDI) has advocated for a peaceful coexistence, freedom of religion and religious tolerance in Nigeria.

Co-convener of the group, Barr Tahir Umar Tahir, who made the call during a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, noted that Islam and Christianity preach love, peace and respect for human sanctity.

Tahir observed that the current challenges facing the country, such as religious sentiments and bigotry, is deepening mutual suspicion, while mistrust is becoming so alarming, even as our customs and religious values are fast eroding, which has resulted to a situation where by neighbors are no longer keepers of one another.

Also speaking, co-convener of Christian Youth for Peace Development Initiative (CYPDI), Ambassador Simion Dolly, explained that the rampant cases of kidnapping, farmers/herdsmen clashes and others, necessitated the group to come together to contribute their quota towards the sustenance of peace and harmony among Nigerians.

Dolly condemn the act of violence and rejected the agitations for revolution and treason against our nation, adding that it is only through dialogue, patience and tolerance at all level that would make the country to prosper.

She continued: “We want to encourage tolerance and respect among us as a people and as a nation, while hoping, praying that through this effect, we shall one day return to our past glory where love, peace and understanding thrive.”