NEWS
Hajj: 2,199 Kaduna Pilgrims Return – Official
The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said on Thursday that 2, 199 pilgrims from the state had returned home after the 2019 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Board’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, gave the figure in a statement he issued in Kaduna.
Abdullahi said that 554 pilgrims arrived at the Kaduna International Airport at 8.55 a.m. on Thursday aboard Max Airline.
“The total number of Kaduna pilgrims back home at the moment is 2,199,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3, 544 pilgrims from Kaduna State performed the 2019 Hajj.
