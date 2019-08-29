ICRC Commends Kaduna Polytechnic for Its Commitment Towards Innovations In The Institution

The Director ICRC Alhaji Mohammed Bamali of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has Commended the zeal and commitment towards Innovations and projects in Kaduna Polytechnic.

Bamali said what the polytechnic is doing is well commendable “because they are thinking outside the box as they are not relying on public funds alone for projects execution ”

He said the aim of their visit was to fulfill the commission’s mandate which has to do with taking custody of concession agreement made under the ICRC Act, which is “monitoring the terms and conditions of such agreement and to ensure efficient execution of any concession agreement entered into by Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) onbehalf of the federal government.

“Also to issue regulations and guidelines of PPP transaction in the country and ensuring compliance with ICRC Act and the National Public Private Partners policy” he said.

According to him the visit was also to further re-enforce the Federal government of Nigeria policy on ease of doing business and the transparency drive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said ” we want to understand the bottlenecks encountered and challenges currently hindering the PPP projects.

Also speaking, the Head of the PPP Unit Dr. Muktar Habib said the institution has sent 10 academics to study railway engineering in india.

Adding, “it is a fact that we don’t have any rail way engineering in the country and Kaduna polytechnic has just designed curriculum for railway engineering.

“we are now working strongly to ensure that we have a department that will provide the lower and middle class labour for the railway which will greatly facilitate railway engineering education in the country”he said.

Speaking on the proposed land swap of the institution, Dr. Muktar said the polytechnic has a lot of property that are highly under utilized and are lacking fund to utilize and develop the polytechnic as we build new departments.

“we feel we can turn around using our properties make some light to build more academic units”

While speaking on the renovations and building new hostel accommodation, He said the institution is trying to renovate the hostel based on the Public Private Partners arrangement.

According to him a private partner would come and renovate the hostels, but they will be the ones charging the students on a high rate and the environment would be very conducive for learning.

He added that, the institution would also contribute some funds for the renovations which the contract would last for 15-18 years after which the property would still come back to the institution.

The ICRC visited the PPP project site of Kaduna polytechnic which includes the Hostel Renovation Project, proposed New Kaduna polytechnic Hostel, Fertilizer plant and the property Swap projects.