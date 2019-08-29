India Approves Set Up Of 75 New Medical Colleges By 2022

The Indian government approved to set up 75 new medical colleges in the next two to three years to have qualified health professionals and improve the overall health infrastructure, government sources said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The 75 new medical schools would be established by the year 2021-22 and attached to existing district hospitals under the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Establishing new medical colleges would increase the availability of qualified health professionals and also improve the tertiary care in government sector.

Others including utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals and promote affordable medical education in the country, said a statement.

The scheme would lead to an addition of at least 15,700 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats in the country.