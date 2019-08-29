WORLD
India Approves Set Up Of 75 New Medical Colleges By 2022
The Indian government approved to set up 75 new medical colleges in the next two to three years to have qualified health professionals and improve the overall health infrastructure, government sources said on Thursday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The 75 new medical schools would be established by the year 2021-22 and attached to existing district hospitals under the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Schemes.
Establishing new medical colleges would increase the availability of qualified health professionals and also improve the tertiary care in government sector.
Others including utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals and promote affordable medical education in the country, said a statement.
The scheme would lead to an addition of at least 15,700 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats in the country.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION17 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2