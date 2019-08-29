NEWS
Kogi APC Primaries: Gov Bello Salutes Participants, Promises Smooth Exercise
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed gratitude to party delegates from all parts of the state who are participating at the ongoing primaries in Lokoja.
He made the statement on Thursday in Lokoja while expressing pride in the patience and determination displayed by the delegates and said it has given him further reasons to ensure smooth exercise.
A press statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed noted the Governor to have enjoined stakeholders in the APC to play within the ambit of the law for the sake of posterity and harmonious relationship within the APC.
Governor Bello called on the stakeholders to always put the party above all else, adding that it should be about the party and Kogi State in general rather than individual interest.
He noted that his high investment in the security subsector was due to the love he has for peace, adding that no form of development can take place in an atmosphere of rancour and violence, noting that it was only God that gives power.
Governor Bello then restated his commitment to run an all-inclusive government where an infrastructural upgrade would be evenly distributed across all parts of the state.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2