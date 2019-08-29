Lagos Assembly Sets Up Adhoc Committee To Tackle Land Disputes

The Lagos State House of Assembly has constituted an adhoc Committee on Review Of Land and Surveyor Generals office to tackle land disputes in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who announced the committee members, revealed that it would be headed by Hon. Abiodun Tobun.

The House submitted that the process would bring the Survey Law of the state to emerging realities.

This followed a Motion moved by some lawmakers in the assembly led by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade during plenary.

Agunbiade stated that it was important to curb the nefarious activities of surveyors in the state adding that “The state has the smallest land in the country, yet the ownership and control of land usually leads to crisis”.

According to him, “The level of impunity is becoming so high based on the activities of some surveyors in the state.

“We have laws that regulate the activities of surveyors in the state. Section 16 (1) of the state’s survey law in the state gives the house powers to control the activities of surveyors in the state,” he said.

The Majority Leader added that non composition of disciplinary committee on survey matter, as provided by the law, has led to a lot of issues in the survey.

He said: “This House has dealt with some crisis on issues concerning lands and these arose from improper information in the survey plan.”.

Supporting the Motion, Hon. Rasheed Makinde (Ifako-Ijaiye 2) said that the issue of land was very important, adding that it has been a recurrent one.

He stated that Surveyor General’s office has not been doing digital survey in the Surveyor General’s office, and that some of the instruments they are using for survey in the state were outdated.

“The surveyors use intuitions to determine the land that is free. We need to overhaul the office of the Surveyor General.

Members of the committee are:Hon.Abiodun Tobun -Chairman, Hon Victor Olusegun Akande Hon., Tunde Ibraimoh, Hon. Noheem Adams, Hon. Tijani, Hon.Layiwola Olawale, Hon. Akinsanya Nureni, amongst others.