NGO Cries To CRHA Over Malpractice In Land Use, Allocation   

A nongovernmental organization operating on the aegis of Environmental Rights Action (Friends of the Earth) has called on the Cross River State House of Assembly to eliminate all forms of malpractices associated with Land Use and Allocation in this state.

Speaking with journalists in a press briefing in Calabar, Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo stated that he is happy that there is a bill had been proposed to the Cross River State House of Assembly for Establishment of Model Land Use and Allocation Management Commission.

Ojo canvassed for partnership of the state House of Assembly CRHA, host communities of oil palm estate firm for introduction of Model Land Use Bill 2019 in the State Assembly to addressed lapses identified in land use in the state.

He said that should the bill finally becomes law, the problem of poor administrative system for lands as well as absence of community participation will come to bare.

On the issue of some salient aspects of the proposed bill alongside members of the State House of Assembly, the executive director stated that should the bill be passed into law, it will bring about increased in community participation in land allocation and to check incidences of land grabbing and displacement members of the communities.

While trying to Shade more light on the proposed bill, Ojo stated, “The Bill seeks to establish a Land Use and Allocation Management Commission (LUAC) with community representation in the membership which will initiate programmes and policies for land acquisition and promptly determine grievances or disputes arising from land issues.

“Provide for the prohibition/restriction of acquisition of agricultural land by foreigners to check the incidence of land grabbing and communities’ dispossession/displacement form their farmlands by establishing a framework of land acquisition.

“Provide for human rights protection and access to justice including freedom of information that should be a part of the land use management system to allow citizens participation and protection of community land rights”.

The executive director maintained that the environment is the life of the people and the enactment of the bill by the state assembly will go a long way in protecting the environment and also bequeathing enduring legacies for future generations and humanity at large.

But in a swift reaction to the issue, Hon. Godwin Akwaji the House Committee Chairman on Lands said the Bill will go a long way in addressing the present challenges associated with land administration particularly community participation in land use.

Akwaji stressed that the House will ensure that the right thing is done in land administration in the state and ensure that the rights of the communities are not subjugated.

“A Memorandum of Understanding in land use is not for a lifetime and any of the parties particularly the community can call for its revocation at any point in time.

“If a MOU for land use has not been sighted by members of a community as is the case in some communities in the state, then the lifetime of such has lapsed. We will stop at nothing in ensuring that the right thing is done as there is nowhere in the world where the people’s rights have been subjugated”, he said.

Also speaking the House Leader, Hon. Fred Osim said the legal department of the house will review the bill and ensure that the bill sees the light of the day in the overall interest of the state.

In his remarks, law maker representing Akamkpa state constituency in the Cross River State House Assembly, Charles Egbe stated that a number of communities in the state are have no knowledge about land use and allocation in their localities emphasizing that the Model legislation will go a long way in addressing present day challenges.