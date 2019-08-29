NEWS
Niger Records Monthly Shortfall In LG Workers’ Salary
Niger State government yesterday disclosed that it spends about N500million every month to augment shortfall in local government staff salary.
The permanent secretary of the state Ministry of Local Government, Alhaji Akili Kuta who spoke yesterday against the backdrop of the claim by National Union of Local government Employees (NULGE) that some local government council could not pay salary due to deductions, said most of the shortfalls were caused by fluctuations in the receipts from the federation account.
The Niger State president of NULGE, Alhaji Abdulkareem Lafene had disclosed last week that some local governments in the state could not pay staff salaries without external help.
Lafene had said that 12 out of the 25 local governments in the state cannot pay salaries of their workers unless they got helping hand. Following this disclosure , the permanent secretary said that the state augments salaries of Kontagora, Shiroro, Chanchaga, Bida, Lapai, Agaie, Shiroro, Bosso, Suleja, Tafa, Rijau, Mokwa and Gbako local government areas.
Alhaji Akilu Kuta however expressed optimism that the local governments would surmount the problem when the new tax law put in place by government comes into full operation where they are expected to generate more revenue.
He disclosed that the state contributes close to N600million to the state/local government joint account between January and June this year representing 10 per cent deductions from its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.
“We share this money with all the local governments as provided by the law,” he said.
He said the stakeholders agreed that the funding of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai should be by the 25 local governments and the state government in line with the law establishing the institution, which makes it the property of the two tiers of government.
