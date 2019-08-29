Nigerians Indicated By FBI Will Be Prosecuted , Says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday warned that the 80 Nigerians indicted by the Federal Burrs of Investigation (FBI) and those who engaged in Cybercrime will not escape the wrath of the law.

The Head, EFCC Ibadan zonal office, Mr. Friday Ebelo who disclosed this while addressing newsmen, assured that the commission would do everything within it’s constitutional powers to ensure that interests of hard-working and law abiding Nigerians were adequately protected.

Ebelo who recalled the shock and embarrassment Nigerians suffered when the news was broken, said that such people would not be denied the fruit of their labour by the recalcitrant few.

“Nigerians are known to be creative, hardworking and intelligent. And this has been effectively proven by records of many ground breaking achievements attributed to Nigerians within and out the shore of the country.

“Many of these unusual feats were recorded in foreign land, especially the United States of America and the western world in general.

“Yet, we cannot pretend to be oblivious of the nagging impact of the illicit activities of the few who have chosen to be the black sheep within the fold.

Despite their seemingly insignificant population, their acts often rare a thick pall of gloom whenever and wherever the gain success.

“Judging by the level of indignation news of the indictment drew, particularly as it affects the image of our dear country in the international community, one would simply wonder what is the percentage of 80 in a demography of 200 million that makes it bite so hard”, he said.

He said beyond the fuming anger and despondency that greeted the development, the commission had seen it as a challenge that “reinforces our resolve to never relent on our commitment to our constitutional mandate”.

Ebelo added that some of the indicted Nigerians have been arrested, saying the commission had their details and its working on them.