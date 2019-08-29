NMA Urges Govt On Sustainable Primary Healthcare, Improved Health Funding

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged government to provide sustainable primary healthcare system in the country, saying it is key to achieving health related Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, who stated this at press conference on the forthcoming National Health Summit, in Abuja, said this will help reduce pressure at the secondary and tertiary health institutions.

Faduyile also called for increased budgetary allocation to health to ensure that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is working and have everybody enrolled.

“It is sorry that we still have only 5 per cent of the country’s population registered in the health insurance scheme,” he stated.

He urged the new ministers to work closely with their colleagues, saying health is all encompassing.

The forthcoming National Health Summit, theme: “patient centered care” is scheduled to hold from 4th to 8th of November, 2019 in Abuja.

Expected at the event are medical and dental practitioners from the 36 states, the FCT and the diaspora as well as international delegates. Also expected are the ministers of health, finance, attic and other stakeholders.