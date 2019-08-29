HEALTH
NMA Urges Govt On Sustainable Primary Healthcare, Improved Health Funding
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged government to provide sustainable primary healthcare system in the country, saying it is key to achieving health related Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, who stated this at press conference on the forthcoming National Health Summit, in Abuja, said this will help reduce pressure at the secondary and tertiary health institutions.
Faduyile also called for increased budgetary allocation to health to ensure that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is working and have everybody enrolled.
“It is sorry that we still have only 5 per cent of the country’s population registered in the health insurance scheme,” he stated.
He urged the new ministers to work closely with their colleagues, saying health is all encompassing.
The forthcoming National Health Summit, theme: “patient centered care” is scheduled to hold from 4th to 8th of November, 2019 in Abuja.
Expected at the event are medical and dental practitioners from the 36 states, the FCT and the diaspora as well as international delegates. Also expected are the ministers of health, finance, attic and other stakeholders.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2