METRO
No Hiding Place For Criminals In Osun ,Says Oyetola
The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has pledged the government’s continued support to security agencies in the state, declaring that there is no more hiding place for criminals in the state.
He said the administration is poised to raise the bar in its security architecture by providing necessary logistics that will enable the security operatives to perform their duties efficiently, effectively and diligently.
Oyetola stated this on Wednesday while commissioning the newly built 12 One Bedroom Single Officers Quarters, at the 209 Quick Response Group (QRG) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Ipetu-Ijesa.
The governor who solicited the continued support and cooperation of the security agencies, said the state would continue to work in partnership with relevant security agencies and stakeholders to strengthen security and ensure maximum protection of lives and property of the citizenry.
He said the inauguration of the 12 One Bedroom Single Officers Quarters, is a clear demonstration of the interest the Air Force boss has in his officers and men, adding that the attention being given to the welfare of Air Force officers and men is, therefore, a huge contribution to the nation’s military strength and capacity.
While commending the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the security agencies in the country, the governor also applauded the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force for joining hands with other security agencies during the emerging security challenges in the state and Nigeria at large.
On his part, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended Governor Oyetola and President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the Force in its quest to provide adequate security in the country.
Abubakar who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali Rinkap, pledged that the Force will re-double its efforts at ensuring the security of lives and property of the citizens.
Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations, Air Vice Marshal JMD Gwani, noted that the 209 Quick Response Group is crucial to the successful conduct of NAF operations in the South West as it has assisted in the combined efforts of government to arrest the menace of insecurity in the region.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2