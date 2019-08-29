Ogun Monarch Cries Out Over Fake Alarm By Magboro, Ibafo Landlords

Traditional ruler and Olu of Ibasa-Ajegunle town in Obafemi – Owode local government area of Ogun state, Oba Adekunle Alao has cried out over attempt by some landlords in Magboro and Ibafo communities to label him as land grabbers in the state.

The monarch also advised the Magboro/Arepo Community Development Council (CDC) to desist from raising fake alarm to get public sympathy under the guise of being attacked by land grabbers hired by the Somolu Okusehinde family of Ibasha in their domain.

Speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, Oba Alao expressed shock over a media report linking him and other members of the Shomolu Okuseinde family to land grabbing activities in the state.

According to him, the said media report has become a big embarrassment to the Shomolu Okuseinde family, which he described as a law abiding family that would not engage in illegal forceful eject of landlords from their respective homes in Magboro and Ibafo communities.

It would be recalled that scores of Magboro/Ibafo landlords and residents had on Tuesday, staged a protest to the Government House as well as the state’s House of Assembly over threats by land grabbers to claim about 500 properties in the two communities.

The protesters had as early as 9 a.m, converged at the Government House to register their displeasure over what they described as phoney court judgment obtained by the Shomolu Okuseinde family to forcefully eject them out of their homes.

Led by the General Secretary, Magboro/Arepo Community Development Council (CDC), David Ajayi, the protesters had fingered the monarch’s family: Somolu Okusehinde of Ibasha community and Baale Nurudeen of Ajegunle of being the brain behind the landgrabbing activity.

The spokesperson of the group and Zonal CDC Chairman, Jimi Olusanya had also urged the state government to as a matter of urgency, look into the plight of the affected communities in order to prevent “the looming breakdown of law and order”.

But reacting to the protest, Oba Alao accused the Magboro/Ibafo landlords and their CDC of embarking on activities aimed at deceiving government to take wrong decision over the matter.

The monarch explained that the Shomolu Okuseinde family had secure a Supreme Court judgment over the land spanning over 89, 944 hectares in the Ibasa – Ajegunle community of Obafemi – Owode local government.

Armed with both High Court and Appeal Court’s judgment, validating the Shomolu Okuseinde family as the authentic owner of the disputed land which he displayed before journalists, the monarch said the Supreme Court had also in suit number: SC.2018/2004 upheld the judgement of the lower courts and as such, conferred ownership on his family against the Adejonlu Abinu Family from where the agitating landlords purchased their land.

Emphasising that the protesting Magboro/Ibafo CDC and their landlords were acting in contempt of court, the Olu of Ibasa stressed that the Super Court had also since 23rd of May, 2019, issued a Warrant For Possession to his family after 31-years of litigation on the disputed land.

He explains that every member of his Shomolu Okuseinde family has always strive towards avoiding any form of violence while dealing on land matters, hence the family allowed the matter to pass through the due process of obtaining justice.

While describing the accusation against his family as falsehood, Oba Alao also warned the Magboro/Ibafo CDC to keep off comments and actions that could make them stand against Court’s pronouncements.