HEALTH
Poor Health Indices: NMA To Hold National Health Summit
In a bid to identify the challenges militating against the attainment of basic, affordable and quality health care delivery in the country, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), is set to hold its 2nd National Health Sumit (NHS).
NMA president, Dr. Francis Faduyile, who disclosed this at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said the NHS was conceptualised by the NMA when the Nigeria health sector then was bedeviled with enormous challenges ranging from iner-sectorial and inter-professional disharmony, brain drain leading to scarcity of manpower, poor facilities, amongst others.
He inforned that the first NHS formed the eventual enactment of the National Health Act, the provision of Basic Healthcare Provision Fund and the NMA 2017-2012 Strategic plan amongst others.
Dr Faduyile said that the forthcoming sumit, themed “patient centre Care”, will hold from 4th – 8th of November, 2019. And was particularly considered important because patient is at the center of the healthcare delivery.
“Without the patient, there Will be no health profession. Moreover, a doctor, pharmacist, nurse and all other health personnel are potentially patients. The core of healthcare delivery is to deliver quality healthcare to the patient,” he stated.
Expected at the event are medical and dental practitionals from the 36 states, the FCT and the diaspora as well as international delegates. Also expected are the ministers of health, finance, attic and other stakeholders.
The NMA also imformed that Nigeria will be hosting for the very first time, the 25th Triennial Delegates Conference of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA). He added that conference will eventuate in the investiture of Dr. Osahon Enabulele as the new president of CMA.
