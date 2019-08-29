Prayer Must Be Observed In All Conditions

Standing in obligatory prayer is obligatory. Whoever refuses to stand in obligatory prayer while he is able to do that, his prayer is void.

Now, over to the scholars. If an imam offers prayer standing while a sick person prays after him in a sitting position, the prayer of the sick person is valid.

If an imam prays in a sitting position and worshipers behind him pray in a sitting position like their imam, their prayer is valid. But some scholars said their prayer is void.

Those who validate the prayer of the worshipers who prayed in a sitting position like their imam said the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam fell from his horse and injured his leg, so he led the people in prayer in a sitting position while they prayed behind him standing. After the prayers he, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said:

“The imam is assigned to be emulated…(So), when he prays standing, you should pray standing. And when he prays in a sitting position, you should pray sitting.” Therefore, in whatever position your imam prays, that is how you are to pray behind him.

But the other group of scholars said no, the prayer will then be invalid because this law was abrogated in the tail-end of the life of the Messenger of Allah when he prayed in a sitting position and Abubakr As-Siddeeq was standing behind him amplifying the Takbeer of Allah’s Messenger to other companions who were also standing. They also said that it is not right at all for a sick imam to lead people in a sitting position in prayer. According to them, the imam must stand to lead others in prayer, and if he is unable to do so, then let him step aside for one who is able.

“…and stand before Allah in devout obedience.”

This is to avoid doing anything other than the prayer, recitation, standing, sitting, bowing and prostration. The companions used to converse with one another when they were in prayer, before the revelation of this verse. There were moments when they met the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam in prayer, they would say Salaam to him and he would respond to them even as he was in prayers. After their return from Negus during to the first emigration to Abyssinia, the returnees said Salaam to the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam while he was praying but he did not respond to them, so they asked him. Oh, Messenger of Allah, you used to respond to our Salaam in prayer before we travelled to Abyssinia but now we offered Salaam and you did not answer. He, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said: “Verily, prayer has its own activities.” So the companions understood that from the revelation of the verse: “…and stand before God in devout obedience” that conversation in prayer was no longer allowed.

Devout obedience also denotes obedience of the limbs because the unnecessary movement of the limbs during Sallah vitiates the prayer. The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam looked at a man who was praying but at the same playing with his beard, so, he pointed at him and said: “If the heart of this (man) fears Allah, his limbs would have followed suit.”

Allah commands that when we stand to pray, our limbs should also be in devout obedience before Him and avoid of any movement that is not part of the prayer – talking, turning to either direction, playing of any kind. We should rather be calm, contemplative, and conscious of Him. Talking vitiates prayer unless it is by mistake. But some scholars said it is permitted to talk in prayer to correct a mistake during its observance, say, to alert the imam. Other than in these instances, they said, whoever speaks, even by mistake, his prayer is void.

But if you are in danger, [pray] walking or riding; and when you are again secure, bear Allah in mind – since it is He who taught you what you did not previously know. (Al-Baqarah, 239)

The scholars said this is not the prayer of fear which is mentioned in Suratun Nisaa where believers are instructed on how to observe Sallah in the battlefield or during the war. But some of them said here also is an instruction on observing prayer in a war situation where one can pray walking or riding.

To some other scholars, this verse speaks of prayer during a state of insecurity in such a way that you will be exposing yourself to a lot of peril if you stop to observe your Sallah. Travellers will not be advised to stop within their journey to observe Qasr prayer especially on routes that are prone to cases of kidnapping. Many were kidnapped when they stopped to observe Sallah or to check an issue with the car engine, fix a flat tire or so.

It is the kind of situation that the verse is talking about. Rather than stop to observe Sallah, travellers are advised to pray in their moving vehicles. Many travel by train. If there is a place designated for prayer within the coach, people may converge there for Qasr to combine Zuhr and Asr or Magrib and Ishaa, provided that convergence will not cause inconvenience to other travellers in the same train, otherwise each person could pray in their seats. Standing, bowing, prostration may be left out of such prayer as it is difficult to do that within the leg space provided in a train or aircraft. You observe your prayer sitting and making movement and gestures in place of bowing and prostration in the two Raka’aat you offer for each pare of Qasr, bearing in mind that Magrib is not shortened, it has to be three Raka’aat, as well as Subh which has two. Zuhr, Asr and Ishaa are shortened to two Raka’aat each. Facing the Qiblah is not necessary for the observance of this moving prayer. sit, make your intention, and start praying. Don’t distress yourself searching for the Qiblah direction on a compass or any device. Just pray. In whatever direction the train moves or turns, there is Allah’s countenance.

The new IGP deserves our prayers and commendation for making the roads safer and taking the fight to the miscreants. Those travelling by road could also pray in their moving cars in the fashion I described the prayer in a train or aircraft. The one driving the car can also pray without stopping. What is needed is full concentration on the wheel and directing the mind on his recitation, bowing, prostration, tashahhud and ending the prayer. Of course, he will not make any movement to indicate these gestures; only his mind will be so directed. He is like anyone driving a car. Nothing changes. He is only praying with his mind. He is very alert to all the signs and rules of driving. Unless he says he is praying, nobody will notice any change in his movement to indicate Sallah. His passengers, on the other hand, will pray as the train passengers I described earlier.

The scholars also said a prayer in times of peace or security is four Raka’aat. Travel prayer, Qasr is two Raka’aat. The prayer of fear and insecurity is only one Rak’ah and it is over.

“..and when you are again secure, bear Allah in mind – since it is He who taught you what you did not previously know.”

Bear Allah in mind when normalcy is restored by resuming complete, normal prayer, by Zikr, by completing the number of Raka’aat, by proper bowing, prostration and facing the Qiblah. Praise Allah who taught how to pray while travelling, how to shorten the prayer for your comfort and convenience.

“..and when you are again secure, bear Allah in mind – since it is He who taught you what you did not previously know.”

Attention should be drawn to the fact that prayer must be observed in whatever condition a Muslim finds himself – in peace, in war, in fear, in safety, at home or on a journey. The sick are not exempt. They have to pray in the hospital bed, except if they are unconscious. The dry ablution is there for those who cannot perform it with water because of an ailment or for fear of aggravating it. If you cannot stand, you can perform the prayer sitting; if you cannot sit, you can recline. You must pray in whatever condition, even by the movement of your eyes if you have no limbs or you are paralysed, in which case the opening and closing of your eyelids could indicate bowing and prostration, or sitting and standing as you pray. And even if you cannot control the eyelids, you pray with your mind but pray you must since you do not lose consciousness.

Other obligatory duties and forms of worship could be dropped for a number of reasons, but not prayer. Hajj is obligatory on all Muslims who are able to undertake the journey, who are sound economically, and healthy enough to endure the rigours of the pilgrimage. For those who are not able, Hajj is not obligatory on them. Fasting is for those who can. Whoever is sick, will stop fasting and pay for the missed days in some other time. If the illness is incurable, he feeds the needy; he is not to fast. Zakah is for the wealthy who posses zakatable amount of money for a period of one year. The poor are free from Zakah. So, all other Ibaadaat have concessions in the way they are observed and by who, except prayer.

Prayer is a stretched handhold between you and Allah. When you are in your prayer, one end of the handhold is with you, the other in the Hand of Allah. When you become lazy and neglectful of your prayer, the link is cut off. Your du’aa is intercepted; your supplication does not reach Allah. Not only that; your good deeds are not recorded because the code for opening the pages where righteousness is saved in your favour is prayer. So, since prayer is missing the code is hidden from the scribes.