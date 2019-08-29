POLITICS
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
The immediate past Director General of National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA), APC chieftain and aspirant for APC ticket in the November 16, 2019, Kogi gubernatorial election Prof Seidu Onailo Muhammed thanked his supporters and restated his commitment to the philosophies and ideals of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The professor of Space Sciences urged his teeming supporters not to be discouraged by his inability to scale through the APC’s screening, explaining that power belongs to Almighty Allah, and he gives it to whomever he pleases.
He urged them to disregard rumours of his support for a specific Aspirant, and to continue to demonstrate their love and support for him by keeping faith with the party, as it strives to take the country to the next level.
His conviction is that, the APC is a vehicle through which Nigeria will attain greatness.
Prof Seidu who holds the title of Oga Atta of Igala Kingdom, identifies party supremacy as one of the hallmarks of a virile democracy, hence his total submission to the decision of his party.
“It is my personal philosophy that democracy can only grow in the atmosphere of respect for the decisions and laws governing the party.”
The APC stalwart explained that, he is still available to serve the party in any capacity.
Prof Seidu appealed to contestants in Thursday’s primary election and delegates alike, to maintain peace before, during and after the primaries.
In essence, Prof Seidu is willing to support whomever emerges winner of the primary election.
