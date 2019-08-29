NEWS
‘Quanpan Inferno A Monumental Disaster’
The senator representing Plateau southern senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ambassador Ignatius Longjan has described the fire that ravaged St. Virgilius Memorial Hospital in Quanpan and the flood that also washed away communities and farmlands in Shendam council as monumental disasters that left the people devastated.
LEADERSHIP reports that the fire outbreak which occurred at the St. Virgilius Memorial Hospital and the flood that ravaged farmlands in Quanpan and Shendam LGCs recently left the communities in a sorry state as the hospital is the only health centre available in the area.
It was learnt that all the units in the hospital was totally burnt down which includes sensitive section like data room, scanning room, delivery room, outpatient department, consultancy room as well as pharmacy department.
In his remarks the administrator of the hospital, Janet Waziri revealed that the incident occurred on 22nd August, 2019 as a result of electricity spark from solar system in the hospital.
“We recorded 30 patient and sometimes less than that on a daily basis,” she added.
The parish priest of St. Johnbosco, Rev. Father Mathew Chanshilip thanked Senator Longjan for identifying with them and called on other public spirited individuals and groups to rise to the occasion of rebuilding the hospital to save lives.
At Shendam local government area where heavy downpour destroyed farmlands in some communities few weeks back, the senator was handed documents on disaster assessment by chairman of Shendam LGA, Alex Miskoom who was represented by his deputy Hon. William.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2