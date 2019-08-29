Ramaphosa Meets PMB, Expresses Sadness Over Killing Of Nigerians

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, yesterday in Yokohama, Japan, said that his government was upset about the protracted killing of Nigerians in his country.

Ramaphosa told journalists after holding a bilateral talk with President Muhammadu Buhari on the sidelines of the ongoing 7th Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama that his country’s justice system had taken up the matter.

The president said that he was against the killing and insisted that there was no justifiable reason for it.

Nigerians in South Africa have over the years become victims of xenophobic killings by citizens of their host country who often unjustifiably accuse them of robbing them of job opportunities in their own county.

These protracted killings prompted some Nigerian students to recently stage protests in the corporate offices of South African companies in Nigeria, threatening to shut them down if the killings of their fellow citizens in South Africa do not stop.

But Ramaphosa said that the trend had necessitated the call for a meeting of the leaders of both countries on how to promptly nip the matter in the bud.

He described his meeting with Buhari as a good forum for both South Africa and Nigeria to renew the bond of unity between them and share together issues of common concern in the overall interest of the African continent.

“Well, no, no, we are going to be discussing all that because we have very good relations. We’ll talk about the issue of Nigerians who are dying in South Africa. We feel very upset about that.

“Obviously, our criminal justice system is working on it. We don’t support killings. Nobody should ever be killed, but it’s also good to use this opportunity here in Japan to renew the bond between us, to talk about common things between South Africa and Nigeria. We know we have to play key roles in the overall development of the continent,” Ramaphosa said.