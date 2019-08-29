METRO
Residents Count Loses As Flood Wreak Havoc In Ekiti
Residents of Ado Ekiti, Ikere Ekiti and several other parts of Ekiti State are now counting their loses as torrential rainfall wreak havoc in Ekiti State.
The downpour which started Tuesday evening through the night ravaged a section of Ado Ekiti, the state capital and Ikere Ekiti cutting off certain part of the metropolis from the main city.
The Ureje area , along Polytechnic road and other adjoining communities like Boom Town, Eminrin and Ijelu village , fondly called Aba Oyinbo were mainly affected.
The rainfall began around 8pm and fell intermittently throughout the night until 6am on Wednesday.
Mr Idowu Adaramoye, who is a resident of the area, told journalists that the bridge on Ado-Ijan-Ikare road , which also linked the capital city to the Federal Polytechnic was submerged by flood around 1am and lasted till 6am.
Commuters plying the road had to parked their vehicles at the nearby filling stations and waited for about six hours until the high level of flood came down a bit.
A church and some five houses located within the vicinity of Ureje Bridge were seriously affected by the flood.
He said, “Nobody could cross that bridge to the Polytechnic side or go into Ado Ekiti city. Most of the residents had to wake up and caught a glimpse of the ravaging fast moving water”.
Corroborating Adaramoye a residents of the Boom Town, Eminrin , said he had to stay indoors till 12 noon before they could cross Ureje stream due to the devastation caused to the environment by the flood.
The Chairman of the community, Mr. Oladimeji, appealed to the state government to dredge the stream to prevent further flooding in the area.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2