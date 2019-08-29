Residents Count Loses As Flood Wreak Havoc In Ekiti

Residents of Ado Ekiti, Ikere Ekiti and several other parts of Ekiti State are now counting their loses as torrential rainfall wreak havoc in Ekiti State.

The downpour which started Tuesday evening through the night ravaged a section of Ado Ekiti, the state capital and Ikere Ekiti cutting off certain part of the metropolis from the main city.

The Ureje area , along Polytechnic road and other adjoining communities like Boom Town, Eminrin and Ijelu village , fondly called Aba Oyinbo were mainly affected.

The rainfall began around 8pm and fell intermittently throughout the night until 6am on Wednesday.

Mr Idowu Adaramoye, who is a resident of the area, told journalists that the bridge on Ado-Ijan-Ikare road , which also linked the capital city to the Federal Polytechnic was submerged by flood around 1am and lasted till 6am.

Commuters plying the road had to parked their vehicles at the nearby filling stations and waited for about six hours until the high level of flood came down a bit.

A church and some five houses located within the vicinity of Ureje Bridge were seriously affected by the flood.

He said, “Nobody could cross that bridge to the Polytechnic side or go into Ado Ekiti city. Most of the residents had to wake up and caught a glimpse of the ravaging fast moving water”.

Corroborating Adaramoye a residents of the Boom Town, Eminrin , said he had to stay indoors till 12 noon before they could cross Ureje stream due to the devastation caused to the environment by the flood.

The Chairman of the community, Mr. Oladimeji, appealed to the state government to dredge the stream to prevent further flooding in the area.