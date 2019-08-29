Revenue: Bwari Traders Urge Council Boss To Stop Use Of Consultants

Traders in Bwari area council have called on the council chairman, Hon. John Gabaya, to stop the use of consultants, agents, contractors or technical partners in the collection of revenue.

Some of the traders, who spoke to newsmen in Bwari at the weekend, reminded the council chairman that the national assembly had in 2015 declared that the use of personnel outside the genuine revenue officials to collect revenue was illegal.

One of the traders, Pastor Samuel Ocheja, noted that the use of contractors for revenue collection, not only makes the council’s revenue staff jobless, but also affect the cordial working relationship between the council and the rent payers.

Another trader based in Kubwa, Dahiru Abdulaziz said the present chairman of the council should focus on the use of its revenue officials that would assist in increasing the revenue profile of the council.

Abdulaziz pointed out that non compliance by the previous administrations in the area has grossly affected the supposed revenue accruable to the council, especially during the last administration.

Also speaking, another trader, Madu Chukwuma, opined that if the present administration in Bwari area council resolves the issues surrounding tax collection and payment, it would lead to more coordination and successes.