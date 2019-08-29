NEWS
Seriake Dickson Appoints New CPS
Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Thursday appointed a new Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Fidelis Soriwei.
Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Commisioner for Information in the state who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, said the appointment took immediate effect.
Iworiso-Markson said that Soriwei would take over from Dr. Francis Ottah-Agbo who had since resigned from the position.
Soriwei, until his new role, was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations.
The News Agence of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ottah-Agbo was elected member of the House of Representatives.
He is representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2