Seriake Dickson Appoints New CPS

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Thursday appointed a new Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Fidelis Soriwei.

Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Commisioner for Information in the state who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, said the appointment took immediate effect.

Iworiso-Markson said that Soriwei would take over from Dr. Francis Ottah-Agbo who had since resigned from the position.

Soriwei, until his new role, was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations.

The News Agence of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ottah-Agbo was elected member of the House of Representatives.

He is representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).