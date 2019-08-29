LAW
Tribunal Upholds Elections Of Sen Abbo, Binos In Adamawa
The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Yola Thursday has uphold the election of Sen Ishaku Abbo and Binos representing Adamawa North and Southern Senatorial zones.
Justice Suleiman Akanbi, while delivering the judgement, said the evidences brought before the tribunal by the practitioner lacks merits.
Akanbi who is also the Chairman of the tribunal, dismissed the case on grounds of inability to prove it by the petitioners.
The All Progressives Congress (APC), petitioners, Sen Binta Garba had petitioned the tribunal for over-voting, non-use of card readers, which she argued contravened Electoral Act.’
Garba prayed for the conduct of a supplementary election in polling units where alleged infractions took place.
Sen Abbo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is the respondent in his counter argument said the election which produced him was conducted free and fair.
He said the petitioners fell short of Section 181 of the Evidence Act which requires a petitioner to provide convincing proof.
“He who alleges must provide proof,” he concluded, and dismissed the petition.
Responding to the judgement, Sen Binta Masi Garba vowed to appeal the case.
Responding to the judgement Abbo said, “The voice of the people is the voice of God. People have spoken through their ballot, and today, a court of competent jurisdiction has affirmed the people’s choice. I am elated.”
Abbo’s victory at the tribunal followed the same pattern as victories that three other National Assembly members achieved earlier on Wednesday.
Sen Binos Yaroe of PDP had been affirmed as having been duly elected for Adamawa South Zone by the same tribunal.
His predecessor, Sen Ahmad Mo’Allayidi of APC petition was also dismissed by the tribunal.
Meanwhile, the petitions against Hon Abdurazak Namdas of APC by Muktar Kabiru of PDP challenging the elections of Namdas as member representing Ganye, Jada, Mayo-Belwa and Toungo federal constituency was dismissed.
Also the petition by Ovaldi Madayi of APC against Hon Kwamoti Laori of PDP were dismissed by the tribunal on the ground of lack of merits and evidence the proof their case.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2