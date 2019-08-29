Tribunal Upholds Elections Of Sen Abbo, Binos In Adamawa

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Yola Thursday has uphold the election of Sen Ishaku Abbo and Binos representing Adamawa North and Southern Senatorial zones.

Justice Suleiman Akanbi, while delivering the judgement, said the evidences brought before the tribunal by the practitioner lacks merits.

Akanbi who is also the Chairman of the tribunal, dismissed the case on grounds of inability to prove it by the petitioners.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), petitioners, Sen Binta Garba had petitioned the tribunal for over-voting, non-use of card readers, which she argued contravened Electoral Act.’

Garba prayed for the conduct of a supplementary election in polling units where alleged infractions took place.

Sen Abbo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is the respondent in his counter argument said the election which produced him was conducted free and fair.

He said the petitioners fell short of Section 181 of the Evidence Act which requires a petitioner to provide convincing proof.

“He who alleges must provide proof,” he concluded, and dismissed the petition.

Responding to the judgement, Sen Binta Masi Garba vowed to appeal the case.

Responding to the judgement Abbo said, “The voice of the people is the voice of God. People have spoken through their ballot, and today, a court of competent jurisdiction has affirmed the people’s choice. I am elated.”

Abbo’s victory at the tribunal followed the same pattern as victories that three other National Assembly members achieved earlier on Wednesday.

Sen Binos Yaroe of PDP had been affirmed as having been duly elected for Adamawa South Zone by the same tribunal.

His predecessor, Sen Ahmad Mo’Allayidi of APC petition was also dismissed by the tribunal.

Meanwhile, the petitions against Hon Abdurazak Namdas of APC by Muktar Kabiru of PDP challenging the elections of Namdas as member representing Ganye, Jada, Mayo-Belwa and Toungo federal constituency was dismissed.

Also the petition by Ovaldi Madayi of APC against Hon Kwamoti Laori of PDP were dismissed by the tribunal on the ground of lack of merits and evidence the proof their case.