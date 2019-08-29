‘Why KEDCO Is Disconnecting’

Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, has offered reasons why it was not lifting the power supplied by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

TCN has disclosed that a substantial part of power generated and transmitted was not being distributed by the DisCos.

Obviously responding to TCN’s concerns, KEDCO said it was trying to recover debt owed it for the power already distributed and consumed by customers.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by its head of corporate communications, Ibrahim Shawai, KEDCO said it was focused on getting back debt owed it.

“The management herewith states that it is part of its strategy to get back huge debts in form of outstanding so it can meet up with the 100 per cent that is being demanded of KEDCO by TCN on monthly basis.

“Those owing KEDCO cut across major fields of organisation like schools, companies and other media outlets particularly but not limited to print media houses.

“KEDCO is doing massive disconnection across its franchise areas because majority of our customers do not want to pay outstanding bills which has accumulated into several billions over the years”.

Shawai said between January and July this year, KEDCO recorded over N10 billion outstanding bills noting this “is not good for business by all standards particularly in view of the fact that we also make payment for the power we get as a distribution franchise”.

Continuing, Shawai said the accumulation of uncollected bills is responsible for the ongoing disconnection “and when such is going on, the energy will not be used in those areas”.