BUSINESS
‘Why KEDCO Is Disconnecting’
Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, has offered reasons why it was not lifting the power supplied by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).
TCN has disclosed that a substantial part of power generated and transmitted was not being distributed by the DisCos.
Obviously responding to TCN’s concerns, KEDCO said it was trying to recover debt owed it for the power already distributed and consumed by customers.
In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by its head of corporate communications, Ibrahim Shawai, KEDCO said it was focused on getting back debt owed it.
“The management herewith states that it is part of its strategy to get back huge debts in form of outstanding so it can meet up with the 100 per cent that is being demanded of KEDCO by TCN on monthly basis.
“Those owing KEDCO cut across major fields of organisation like schools, companies and other media outlets particularly but not limited to print media houses.
“KEDCO is doing massive disconnection across its franchise areas because majority of our customers do not want to pay outstanding bills which has accumulated into several billions over the years”.
Shawai said between January and July this year, KEDCO recorded over N10 billion outstanding bills noting this “is not good for business by all standards particularly in view of the fact that we also make payment for the power we get as a distribution franchise”.
Continuing, Shawai said the accumulation of uncollected bills is responsible for the ongoing disconnection “and when such is going on, the energy will not be used in those areas”.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2