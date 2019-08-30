A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2

Last week I said in this column that I would be starting with those I consider most controversial among the President’s Ministers. I started with Senator Godwin Akpabio and former governor of Akwa Ibom State. Today my pick is Chief Timipre Sylva former governor of Bayelsa Sate and the newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Truth is that I do not envy this man at all. The Ministry for Petroleum Resources is probably the richest and maybe in some quarters the most lucrative of the ministries again it is all about one’s conception and perception of what defines lucrative. From where I stand the Ministry fro Petroleum Resources is most problematic and intriguing. It is froth with landmines from bottom up and I think it is worst when the substantive Minister is no less a person than the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It kicks up a whirl of questions and questions; the first being who is in charge here or should be in charge? Mr President needs to define the extent of his control over the Ministry and industry or relinquish and let go, he has a lot on his plate right now and does not need the distraction. The petroleum industry has grown and moved far away from what it was in the 70s and 80s. The workings and demands are no longer in same light, the challenges are more technical and market driven by new laws of operations in a world that has shrunk into one huge global village operating on rules that are neither equitable nor considerate to the developing nations. They operate on a level that seeks to suck out the life in the oil-producing nations by emasculating their potentials and attempts at development. But then the people and leaders of these nations do themselves a great disservice too because for especially the African leaders it is all about my dear self, mine and me. Mr President may not belong in this group but how much control has he been able to assert as the Minister of petroleum resources? How much is he allowed to know by his proxies? How many ministerial briefings and ministry meetings has he been able to attend in the last four or three and half years as the minister? Mr Timipre Sylva, you have my sympathy rather my felicitations; it’s a tough one and you are going to need every prayer and doggedness to get anywhere. I sincerely wish you well.

Chief Timipre Sylva cut his very first teeth in the work place at the petroleum industry when he served his mandatory National Youth Service Corps duty with the Shell Petroleum Corporation. How much he learnt while there is a question that leaves much to answer, he also had the opportunity to venture into the industry and ministry when he was appointed Special Assistant to a minister of Petroleum Resources Dr Edmund Daukoru. Hopefully he learnt something in the workings of the industry as Special Assistant and if so he hopefully would bring this to bear on his management and leadership of the ministry.

But most of all this is a man that left the Bayelsa State Government house in a blaze of scandals; loads of petitions to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, accusations of fraud, money laundering and in some cases out right theft. There was a warrant of arrest in 2012 with charges ranging from money laundering to willful conversion of state government property to his personal ownership. There were also demands from some quarters for the EFCC to probe the “extravagant” party he threw to mark his 54th birthday. Well today the man is Nigeria’s Honorable Minister for Petroleum Resources, the economic backbone of the nation.

He has been in the political sphere long enough to appreciate or otherwise the political forest and the hara-kiri that characterize our politics. 2012 to date is enough time for any serious agency or body to prove or dismiss a case against anyone, especially ones that bother on high profiles and have impact on our national image. May be we should look to the newly appointed Minister of State for Niger Delta Mr Festus Keyamo what really happened in the case or charges against Chief Sylva since he was the prosecuting counsel when the warrant was issued. It is absolutely important that the people of Bayelsa, the people of Nigeria and Chief Sylva himself are put in the know of what happened and who did what so we can put the matter to rest. The EFCC and the Judiciary owe us that much.

Like I said last week in same column I’m not here to bury or mar anyone, I believe strongly that the EFCC must learn to stop taking people first to the public court before proper court trial begins or is done. The effect is not good to our collective psyche, and it is very bad for our image as a country. It is extremely injurious to the persons in question. EFCC need to clear Chief Timipre Sylva and tell the public they have done so. The man needs a clean image to be able to run this all important ministry, he needs to get the people, I mean the real people’s trust so we can take seriously any proposal at repositioning of the industry and attempts at charting out a way forward.

Chief Sylva is reported to have recorded some key achievements in his days as governor of Bayelsa including construction of link roads in the metropolis of Yenogoa the state capital, construction and equipping of schools and hospitals. He is also credited with initiating and instituting an expanded scholarship program that included skills acquisition from different parts of the world. He is also said to be a key person in the quest to calm the agitation of militants in the Niger Delta through the Amnesty program.

Well Chief we look forward to your massive efforts geared towards repositioning and charting a way for the industry to be more competitive, efficient, and positively impactful. Remember you have the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC to contend with. From past antecedents they tend to be more powerful a lot of times than the ministers of state. And where the Minister’s relationship with the President is weak or not strong the GMD could easily sideline the Minister. Unfortunately it looks like you have the all powerful Chief of Staff of the President Alhaji Abba Kyari to contend with as well since you need his support or approval to get to your principal, you may just have to eat from his hand.

We are in for interesting times and I repeat sir I wish you well may your road not be too rough, for waters are murky enough.