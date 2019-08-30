COVER STORIES
Bello Wins Kogi APC Governorship Ticket
Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday, emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship election in the state.
Bello emerged winner of the governorship ticket after polling 3,369 votes to beat 9 other aspirants who contested the governorship primaries conducted by the party in Lokoja, the state capital.
Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, who was the chairman of the electoral panel that conducted the process, said that Mr Babatunde Irukera came second with 109 votes, while Rep. Hassan Bewa came third with 44 votes.
He said Mr Yahaya Audu got 10 votes while Mr Sani Abdulahi polled seven votes.
He also said that Mr Abubakar Bashir got three votes.
Badaru also said that Mrs Blessing Ekele, Mrs Hadiza Ibrahim, Mr Yakubu Mohammed and Mr Danlami Mohammed scored zero votes.
According to Badaru, 3,596 accredited delegates voted during the primaries election out of which 54 votes were declared invalid.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2