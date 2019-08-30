NEWS
Buhari Mourns Ex-Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and People of Gambia over the passing of former president, Sir Dawda Jawara.
The President’s condolence message is communicated via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.
President Buhari, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians, commiserated with family members, friends and political associates of the `great leader’.
Jawara had served as Prime Minister from 1962 to 1970, and first President of the Gambia from 1970 to 1994.
The president affirmed that Sir Jawara’s visionary and courageous leadership saw the country gaining its independence in 1965, and later turned into a Republic in 1970.
He believed that as a lawmaker, prime minister and president, the Gambian leader had set the political and economic foundation for the country’s rise.
The Nigerian leader, therefore, urged upcoming leaders in the country to always remember the personal sacrifice and contributions of Jawara to Gambia.
He prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the former president rest and comfort his family.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2