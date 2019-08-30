Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to online reports that a son of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Hon. Shamsuddeen Dambazau, has been sacked from representing the people of Sumaila/Takai federal constituency in the House of Representatives, describing it as propaganda.

The party chieftain from Kano state chapter, explained that the Friday’s tribunal judgement has nothing to do with Hon Shamsuddeen Dambazau.

The party leader, who pleaded not to be named in print told newsmen in Abuja that he surprise “because up until this moment he (Shamsuddeen) did not even know of a tribunal case going on.

“It was a tribunal case ongoing between the sacked hon Kawu Sumaila and the People Democratic Party (PDP), and Dambazau’s son was already at that time at Federal High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court categorically stated that Dambazau’s son was the authentic candidate of the APC.

“So, the tribunal judgement of Friday in Kano is between the PDP and a person who is not a candidate of the party but went to concede in Court, in collaboration with the PDP. He felt that if he could not be in the House let nobody be there.

“The judgement has nothing to do with Shamsuddeen Dambazau. His name is not stated in any of the documents as you can see.”

The APC chieftain advised Hon. Shamsuddeen Dambazau to “take a further step by set his legal team in motion because it is an injustice for not informing him that a tribunal case was as the authentic candidate of the APC.

“I want to assure Dambazau’s supporters and the Nigerian youths in general that they have nothing to worry about and that his team is working hard to ensure that a mandate given to him is protected. So, let everyone, especially, Hon. Dambazzau’ constituents remain calm and resolute. He will not be distracted and all what he has set out to achieve in the House of Representatives will be achieved,” the party chieftain stated.”