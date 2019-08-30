Exclusively Woman: Challenges Ahead Of the New Minister Of Women Affairs

Dame Pauline Tallen was recently appointed as the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development. JOY YESUFU, in this report, enumerates some challenges the average Nigerian woman is still facing several years after independence and their expectations on how she can go about handling issues that concern them,

The new minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Paulen Tallen, while taking over her new office at the conference hall of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development last week, said her main concentration will be girl-child education. According to her, this will reduce the vulnerability of girls in the society and will also go a long in improving the economy.

She said most vulnerable women in the society are the uneducated, adding most of the security problems we have today have their roots in mothers who are not able to give meaningful lives to their children since they can not afford it.

“This is a wholistic ministry, as the woman takes care of the home, children and her husband. I am giving you all a charge that things will be done differently, henceforth. We must set out targets and work towards achieving them.

“This ministry is multi faceted and has a lot of responsibilities, to touch the lives of the vulnerable. We have an uphill task to meet up with the mandate of the ministry and demand of Mr President,” she said.

As the brand-new minister settles to improve on the girl child education, which is quite important, Nigerian women also want her to know there are some other issues and challenges they face daily.

Several years after independence, the fundamental problems of the average Nigerian woman are yet to be addressed properly.

Women are still being marginalised, suppressed abused over the years without commensurate response from adequate authorities. Nigerian women deserve better than what is currently obtainable.

Early marriage: Child marriage in Nigeria is a very painful and disturbing problem in the country. Usually, it is done in the poor regions, where people force their young children, especially daughters, to get married, quite often to a total stranger.

According to the Child’s Rights Act of 2003, it states that the age of consent for a child is 18 years old.

In Nigeria, a lot of 10-12-year-old girls, whose reproductive systems are not yet ready for intimate activities and child birth, are forced by their parents into marriage. They are stopped from going to school and getting an education and are compelled to serve their husbands and give birth to children. Considering that they are still children themselves, it is absolutely unacceptable, as it kills their future and entire life, exposing them to adulthood so early.

Though statistics has it that child marriage has been reduced, it is still a problem. Nigeria has to get rid of this issue once and for all.

The new minister has a lot to do on this by creating serious awareness on the dangers of this malady that has destroyed a lot of potentials in their prime.

Maternal mortality: Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMRatio) is the annual number of female deaths per 100,000 live births from any cause related to or aggravated by pregnancy or its management (excluding accidental or incidental causes). The MMRatio includes deaths during pregnancy, childbirth, or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy, for a specified year.

According to the World Bank estimates, Nigeria’s Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) is still as high as 821 per 100,000 live births. Worse still, of the 303,000 women that died globally due to complications of pregnancy and child births in 2015, 58,000 women died in Nigeria.

The report, which revealed that in sub-Sahara Africa, Nigeria has a modelled estimate Maternal Mortality Ratio estimate of 821 per 100,000 live births, which led other countries with wide margin. The closest was Kenya with 540 per 100,000 live births and 8,000 maternal deaths in 2015. Followed by Tazania and Uganda.

This is a dangerous trend that has cut down lots of women and their young ones in their prime. The new minister can ensure more funding in all health care centres to improve on the services giving to women.

Human trafficking: The rise in the scourge of human trafficking in Nigeria over the years, is quite alarming and calls for more attention from authorities concerned to checkmate perpetrators of these dastard acts.

Out of 700,000 persons trafficked across the world every year, Nigeria’ notoriety in the act has become an issue of international concern. Thousands of young Nigerian girls are routinely trafficked to Europe and Asia for sexual exploitation.

Trafficked victims are forced to swear to oaths that they would deposit all their earnings with their traffickers once they start working. Some of the rituals reportedly performed on victims included eating chicken hearts and drinking blood containing worms, and powdery incisions.

International Office of Migration (IOM) has spent huge sums of money over time to repatriate hundreds of Nigerians most of whom were trafficked to Libya en-route Europe with promises of better lives. Several of them lost their lives, while those who survived went through anguish and trauma before the Federal Government came to their rescue.

These traumatic experiences can be avoided if adequate measures are put in place to punish both traffickers and their victims to serve as deterrent to others who intend to venture into such barbaric acts. It’s another scourge on which the minister should focus her search light.

Rape: Rape is a conscious process of intimidation wherein perpetrators keep women and children especially, in a state of constant fear. Rape devalues the victim. It is a crime which stigmatises the emotions, a crime of insult, oppression and revenge that needs to be punished because a rapist is a criminal and all crimes and their beneficiaries must be punished.

In Nigeria, there has been an increasing number of rape and sexual harassment cases on daily basis. A total number of 150 reported cases of sexual and physical abuse were recorded in Lagos State alone for one-year period as of April 27, 2016.

Perpetrators of this evil and devilish acts sometimes claim they were seduced by the way their victim dressed. And we ask, how about those who rape toddlers, six months old, three years old? What seduced these sets of dangerous species?

Madam minister must rise and ensure that rapists in this country are brought to justice at every point as a means of deterrence. They must be punished.

She should work hand in hand with the judiciary to intensify efforts in removing the delay in prosecuting rape, being fully aware that rape cases are hard to prove. The law should not at any point be lenient with rapists and perpetrators at all levels in the community so as to deter others.

Domestic violence takes many forms including physical, sexual, emotional, and mental. Traditionally, domestic violence is committed against females. Common forms of violence against women in Nigeria include rape, acid attacks, molestation, wife beating, and corporal punishment.

While domestic violence is a global problem, in Nigeria particularly, the epidemic has assumed a disturbing dimension that even current penalties have not been able to serve as deterrent. Endless stories of pains and sorrow follow such.

Often, we have woken up to read of murder and violence. Domestic violence cuts across all sectors of society. It affects educated, illiterate, religious, freethinkers, classes of career women and stay-at-home wives, the married and the single, as well as all ages.

Any form of orientation on couples living together in peace can help curb domestic violence but in case of misunderstandings, physical abuse shouldn’t be an option.

Madam minister can write her name in the sands of life that while she held sway at the ministry of women affairs in Nigeria, all forms of crimes against women and young girls were reduced to their barest minimum through policies she enacted and went all the way to ensure its implementation.