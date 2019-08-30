FG Intensify Efforts To Integrate Quranic Schools

The Federal Government, through Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is taking further steps towards actualizing the integration of Quránic schools into the formal basic education structure.

This is to ensure that learners in the Qur’anic and Tsangaya schools spread across the Northern and in some Southern States are in for better times.

UBEC Spokesperson, Ossom Ossom said a recent development in this regard is the conduct of training for Master Trainers on the Integrated Qur’anic and Tsangaya Education (IQTE) programme which held in Kaduna from 27th– 31st August, 2019, at the Royal Blue Hotel, Kaduna, Kaduna State.

He said the training is part of efforts geared towards putting in place appropriate structures for quality teaching and learning in the IQTE schools and is considered a critical aspect of the foundational arrangements for the IQTE programme.

According to him, “UBEC, in line with its resolve to provide equitable access to Nigeria’s school aged population has instituted specific education interventions including the IQTE. Under the IQTE arrangement, the Federal Government provides support to the beneficiary proprietors/Tsangaya schools who will in turn make their learning facilities as well as human resources available for use as centers for integrating elements of basic literacy into their quranic/tsangaya education activities.

“Through the IQTE, UBEC seeks to provide educational opportunities for the large population of itinerant Islamic learners found in urban centers.

With 157 Model Tsangaya schools located in 27 States and the FCT, UBEC is keen on providing conducive boarding and learning for designated classes of children thus maximizing the use of facilities earlier made available for its almajirai programme.

9 States; Sokoto, Yobe, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Niger, Oyo, and Adamawa are currently implementing the pilot phase of the IQTE programme. Proprietors of the selected schools have undergone training on key aspects of the IQTE operations.”

In his welcome remarks at the 5-Day training, UBEC Director of Special Programmes, Alhaji Hassan D. Umar applauded Federal Government’s efforts at ensuring inclusive education and appreciated the pilot States for showing commitment to the IQTE process by turning up enmase for the Master Training exercise.

UBEC Executive Secretary, represented by UBEC Director of Quality Assurance, Alhaji Mansir Idris, while declaring the workshop open, reiterated the resolve of the Commission to ensure the adoption of best practices in IQTE implementation through effective consultation and partnership with stakeholders.

He affirmed the readiness of UBEC to do all within its powers in creating appropriate opportunities for all school aged children to access quality basic education in the country.