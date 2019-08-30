Like Ministers, Senators Deserve Official Cars To Work – Senate Leader

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi) is the Senate Majority Leader. This interview with RUTH CHOJI, the pioneer permanent secretary of the Niger Delta Ministry states that elected representatives of the people deserve official cars to carry out their duties just like the appointed government officials. He also speaks on other burning national issues.

What should Nigerians expect from the 9th Senate?

The 9th session of the Senate is all about integrity. During our campaigns for the leadership position, we came out with a roadmap of what we want to do for Nigerians. We want to focus the Senate on those issues that unite Nigerians. These issues are the agenda of the federal government which includes securing the country, building a virile economy that will give Nigerians a chance to make it in life and also to fight corruption. These are issues that no party in the country will say they are not the central issues. Irrespective of party affiliations that brought individuals to offices, these are issues that concerned all Nigerians. We made it a cardinal principles and convinced our colleagues which brought us to leadership. This also happen to be major areas of the next level agenda of Mr. President. If we want to bring these fundamental issues to be the major areas of concern that need to be resolved, we need to cooperate with other arms of government to make sure that, these common objectives are reali Sed. The National Assembly is an arm of government. In the 8th Senate, some achievements were made but they were quite orbital. We could have gotten more if the administration and the National Assembly were working together. Because of that experience, we thought the best way to get these two institutions to work together in harmony is for the two arms of government to work together. So for the next four years, the two arms of government have resolved to work together to get the most optimal output that will secure the economy and the country. We will ensure that, there is sanity in the polity.

When you say sanity, the first thing that came to mind is the ongoing fight against corruption. Would you say the Buhariadministration is succeeding in that aspect?

The issue is that, you don’t just go about jailing everybody on the basis of mere allegations. There are due process which include the court and by the nature of the court, they take too long for justice to happen. You can see that some of the corruption cases date back to 10 to 20 years, yet some are still in court. A lot of our courts are congested. We thought one of the things the National Assembly will do is make legislation to fasttract some of these cases, so that we can clear the court system.

Some Nigerians are of the opinion that special courts be created for corruption trial…

Yes, some Nigerians are advocating for it but legislation is the issue. Either it will be sent from the executive or a member of the National Assembly introduce a Bill to that effect. We will deliberate on it and if it is found expedient for such legislation to be done, we will pass it to the president. I am sure the president will not shy away from assenting to a comprehensive review of the law to prosecute criminals speedily.

Still on the 9th Senate, some Nigerians were irked when some ministerial nominees were told to take a bow and go. What is your take on this?

This tradition started before we came here. It has a precedent. If you were a legislator, whether from the House of Representatives or Senate, you will be told to take a bow and go because, there is a section of the constitution that states what it takes for one to be qualified to be a minister. It is the same qualifications for being a member of National Assembly. Therefore if you have the qualifications, except when somebody is adjudged to be either a criminal or that he has doctored his papers or something that is obvious, then that person will not be cleared.

But some of the then nominees have cases before anti-graft agencies?

These are just cases, but they have not been convicted. You are presumed innocent according to our laws until you are convicted. For the fact that some people are accused of corruption does not necessary mean they are guilty. They are presumed innocent until it is proven by a competent court of law.

Is it true that some senators were shortchanged in the appointment of committee headship by the senate president?

I have gotten a lot of experience since I came here and I know that, there is nothing juicy about committee. It is what members make of them that makes them viable. Whatever committee you see becomes popular based on the hardwork and dedication of the committee members. Being a chairman of a committee is not a conduit pipe. People always see it with lots of misconception and this 9th senate wants to change that perception. The oversight functions of this National Assembly will be taken very serious. We have an agenda and once we resume, it will be made clear for everybody to see and understand. There are 69 committees apart from the Selection Committee and we have 109 senators. There is no way you can divide 69 into 109 and some people will not feel shortchanged. Some people will definitely frown and others will smile. With time, you will find that, some that cannot function well in their committees will be removed and a review will be taken as we go along. We respected the zoning and composition of the country. We also took into consideration the position of majority party and the minority in the National Assembly. We just tried to ensure that, there is justice but charity begins at home. We tried as much as possible to unite the Senate. Our principle is that, as soon as you come into the Senate you become a Senator of Nigeria, the issue of partisanship, the platform that brought us here is kept aside. We tried as much as possible to ensure that all the geo-political zones are reflected. There is no committee you will find a tribe or religion dominating it. The chairmanship of the committee and deputy are the prerogative of the senate president. We just assist him in terms of advice. You will find out that some of us are not in committees except for the statutory one which is Rules and Business. Another one is Legislative Compliance. This is to ensure that, any resolution passed is complied with. We will no longer tolerate a situation where resolutions are passed and then forgotten without being implemented. We will ensure that those people who are supposed to work are working. This is because the voice of the National Assembly is the voice of the people. We will not pass resolutions and somebody will refuse to adopt it. He will come and explain to us why he won’t do it.

Has the current Senate put in place any measure to ensure that annual budgets are passed early and implemented fully?

Already the senate president has gone to the president on several occasions and urged him to get the ministers on board. The most important assignment they have in front of them is 2020 budget. We assured him that if the budget is brought before us immediately we resume, we will passed it before we go on Christmas break. That will bring the budget circle back to January to December. That is our objective. We want the budget to be presented to us in September, we will work on it and by December, it will be given to Mr. President for assent and implementation will start in January.

It is generally perceived that the Senate President will be a stooge of the executive arm of government because of the way they supported them to emerge. What is going to take for the Senate to be truly independent?

That is a total misconception because there is no arm of government that operate separately from the other when you look at the constitution. Any law that we make will have to be signed by the president. For us, there are several positions that they cannot occupy if we don’t ratify and certify them to be there. Of course, the National Assembly is independent in its legislative mandate and oversight functions. So there is no absolute independence for any arm of government. So, for anybody to say the senate president is in the hands of the executive does not understand how the whole thing works. The Senate President is in the hands of the senators because the senators can wake up today and remove the senate president. The president cannot do that. So the Senate President will be loyal to senators because they elected him. If he is so much enamored with the president that he neglects his constituency, that constituency can remove him and the president cannot save him. The president can only intervene politically by appealing to his party members but the party members can also say no. so the issue is that, the president does not have overall power over the National Assembly. It is the constitution that decides that.

Most Nigerians were angry when they heard that N50m was earmarked for each senator to buy official car…

People are just being mischievous. There is no way you can give people responsibilities in the National Assembly and then you expect them to come and work with their cars. Ministers are given official cars, not just one car. In some cases, the ministers that never run for any election get three to four cars. There are directors who have more than three or four jeeps at their disposal. I was a Perm Sec, so I know what obtains in government. So for someone to come out and say, a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should not be given an ordinary Jeep is wrong. I think that is an insult. People do not really appreciate the role Senators play in the national polity. This issue of cars is mischievous or complete lack of appreciation of the work that senators do. Several of these senators are the ones ensuring that they provide water for their communities because the local governments in most states are longer functioning. A lot of the local government have collapsed. It is through these constituency projects that some communities see water to drink and road to use. The whole issue attached to it is that senators earn too much. When you go to any office, whether as Perm Sec or Director, they have what is called operational services that involve running the office, travelling on official duties, buying stationeries and paying staff when you send them on errand. These are operational expenses that are made available. Those funds are not put in the office of the Leader of the Senate or Senate President who will issue cheques and make sure that they make returns. It is given to the lawmakers directly who after using it will retire it. The only thing I don’t retire is my salary which after reduction is N700,000 to N800,000 a month. The whole thing is done in such a way that, it is given to the senators or members directly. It is not centered in one person’s office like the Senate President or office of the Clerk because if it is done that way, the Senate President will not be able to carry out his duties, he will just be attending to one problem or the other.

There are fears that the nation is tilting towards dictatorship under President Buhari as people are denied rights of protests and association…

My take is that, there is a constitution and there are laws of the land which we must obey. The security agencies also have their own rules of engagement. They have been charged to protect the citizens and also follow rules of engagement. If in the course of their action, they are found wanting, those who feel victimised can find redress in the courts or any legal action they deemed necessary. I don’t see any reason why anybody will accuse the president of being behind it.

Are you saying that the President is not behind it?

No, not at all. The security agencies know why they barred them from attending the conference, it is possible it is because they believe the conference will breach the peace of the nation or because, they have received a security report. It could also be that, they were barred for their own safety. So I don’t know why anyone will blame the president for that. I don’t think the president even has time to do that. The police have their command structure. So nobody should blame the president.