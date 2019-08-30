Maintaining Ethical Balance In Scientific Innovations

Throughout history, humans have maintained dual attitude to nature. On one hand, humans try to respect, reverence, and protect nature. On the other hand, they try to control, shape and change nature. In this report, Nkechi Isaac explores the steps bioethics is taking to balance this confusion..

Experts see bioethics as the application of moral principles (ethics) to life. It addresses issues that relate to human rights, human dignity, culture, gender discrimination and subordination, climate change, societal unrest, respect to persons, humanities, life science, information and communication, migration and other factors that affect human life.

The Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights was adopted by acclamation on October 19, 2005 in Paris, at the 33rd session of UNESCO’s general conference. It affirms that ethical issues raised by rapid advances in science and their technological applications should be examined with due respect to the dignity of the human person and universal respect for and observance of human rights and fundamental freedom.

The primary aim of this declaration is to provide a universal framework of principles and procedures to guide member states (to which Nigeria belongs) in the formulation of their legislations, policies or other instruments in the field of bioethics (UNESCO, Educating Bioethics Committee Guide No 3).

In line with its commitment to the declaration, the Federal Government allocated funds for the establishment of the National Bioethics Committee in Nigeria. The Nigerian National Bioethics Committee (NABC) is saddled with the responsibility of acting as an advisory body to the government of the federation and policy makers on advances in science and technology.

Giving an overview of the National Bioethics Commission (NBC) at the harmonisation of the National Bioethics Committee Framework and the National Bioethics Committee Policy Stakeholders meeting in Abuja, the focal person of Bioethics in Nigeria, Dr. Chitu Womehoma, said the need to have a national bioethics committee was borne out of UNESCO’s declaration for bioethics and human rights.

She explained that the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM-UNESCO) which is the Nigerian clearing house for bioethics in 2009 chose the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) as the focal point for bioethics in Nigeria to ensure the establishment of the NABC, saying the agency has been working towards achieving the mandate since then.

Chitu said UNESCO had organised two stakeholders’ meetings, one in 2009 in Abuja and another in Akwanga in 2017 to draw up a roadmap of schedule of duties for parastatals and ministries, adding the committee had produced the first drafts of the NABC framework and policy sent to stakeholders for more input.

In his keynote address, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Bitrus Nabasu, said the meeting was convened to harmonise two working documents generated by stakeholders in 2009 and 2017 to have a robust commission when it is inaugurated.

“The first stakeholders meeting was held in Abuja in 2009 and the second stakeholders meeting was held in Akwanga in 2017. At the Akwanga meeting, a roadmap of schedule of duties for parastatals and ministries was developed. It was agreed that the focal point for bioethics in Nigeria which is NABDA should produce the first drafts of the NBC Framework and Policy. It was further agreed at the Akwanga meeting that stakeholders’ meeting for the harmonization of these documents, training of NBC members and the subsequent inauguration of the NBC members should be jointly organised by NABDA and NATCOM-UNESCO for Bioethics. We are at the first stage, which is the harmonization of the NBC Framework and NBC Policy,” he added.

Nabasu who was represented by the ministry’s director of bioresources technology department, Mr Abayomi Oguntunde, urged participants to deliberate with open mind and come up with policies that would ensure smooth take off of the commission.

Earlier, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Arch. Sonny Echono, said the NBC would adequately handle ethical issues that may arise with rapid changes and scientific innovations in the society, adding the committee would properly guide and advise in the nation’s policy making process.

Echono added that the committee once established would become an essential component of UNESCO’s capacity building effort in the area of ethics of science and technology and would help the nation begin to enjoy the benefits of the assisting Bioethics Committee of UNESCO.

Also speaking, programme specialist for social and human sciences UNESCO, Mr Ngandeu Hugue said the agency was looking forward to the recommendations from the meeting. He said the agency would provide support for the committee when inaugurated.

The two-day meeting is expected to produce inputs from six technical sessions; health, agriculture, environment, society, education as well as defence and security.