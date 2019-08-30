NEWS
N1.6bn Fraud Trial: EFCC To Appeal Acquittal Of Jonathan’s Aide
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos that discharged and acquitted a former Senior Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, and a banker, Joseph Iwuejo, who were charged with N1.6billion fraud.
EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, while reacting to the judgement, said, “The Commission is studying the details of the judgement and will approach the appeal court immediately.”
Recall that the defendants were arraigned on a 22-count charge bordering on money laundering, conspiracy and concealment to the tune of N1.6billion.
The defendants allegedly conspired and laundered the fund through the accounts of A.B. Wise Resources Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Limited, Avalon Global Property Development Company Limited, Rotato Interlink Service Limited, Pluto Property and Services Limited and De-jakes Fast Food and Restaurant Limited.
They pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their trial.
Parties in the trial had, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, adopted their final written addresses, after Dudafa had closed his defence on January 22, 2019.
In his judgement yesterday, Justice Muhammed Idris held that the prosecution, through his counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, failed to prove the charges against the defendant beyond reasonable doubts.
Justice Idris further held that the prosecution failed to call “material witnesses”, including former President Jonathan, one Somprei Omeibi, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele and ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.
The judge also held that, “the prosecution did its best, but it failed to conclude investigation before going to court.”
Justice Idris, dismissed the entire 22 counts against Dudafa and Iwuejo, and discharged and acquitted them.
