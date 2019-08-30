ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix To Produce Series Inspired By Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Run
Netflix is producing a new drama inspired by Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 run for US president.
The series will be based on a chapter of Chasing Hillary, a memoir by Amy Chozick who covered the election as a reporter for the New York Times.
Entitled Girls on the Bus, it will follow four female journalists trailing fictional presidential candidates.
“This is the most exciting thing that has ever happened to me,” Ms Chozick said.
Netflix won the rights to the journalist’s book after a fierce bidding war. The company said it would “follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way”.
Chasing Hillary was described by New York Magazine as “a kind of Bridget Jones’s Diary meets What it Takes, coming-of-age rom-com set on the campaign trail”.
Along with Julie Plec, the executive producer behind The Vampire Diaries, Ms Chozick will write and act as an executive producer on Girls on the Bus.
The series’ name is a reworking of The Boys on the Bus, a 1972 book about the male press pack who covered the 1972 US presidential election.
BBC
