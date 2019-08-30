Next Rated Disc Jockey To Host Abuja Edition Of Lights-out With DJ Barbie

Nigeria award winning Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie is set to host her annual show tagged “Lights Out With DJ Barbie”, slated for 30th of August at Well Carlton Hotel and Luxury Apartments, Asokoro Abuja. The Lights-Out Show with Barbie will startoff at 6:30pm, with magical spins and entertaining performance by the host.

Selected guest Artists will be performing live at the event of Lights-Out With DJ Barbie and other invited entertainers will be thrilling the crowd with impressive performance. The show will be attended by top Nigeria event hosts, entertainers, high profile Executives, Abuja residents and Beauty Queens.

The event will witness the grand performance of DJ Barbie, who is concluding preparations to ensure that guests are well entertained with amazing displays of her magical fingers on the wheels of spin. Lights-Out with DJ Barbie is powered by Amity Global Network, Nigeria’s leading PR Agency.

The Abuja edition of Lights-Out with DJ Barbie may be quite eventful, as the Lagos edition recorded mind-blowing turnouts and impressive performance. However, DJ Barbie was recently honored at the Aso Awards as “Female DJ of Year” and “Next Rated DJ” at the University Carnival Pageant few weeks ago.