Patronising Locally Made Cotton Products

The federal government is working strenuously to revive the nation’s economy in the midst of international variables that are beyond its control. To make the goal achievable, the administration has adopted a number of measures, one of which is a policy of backward integration. Consequent upon this, President Muhammadu Buhari recently gave a directive to the uniformed services and the hospitals to patronise locally made Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) products.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele conveyed this policy direction to the services and said that the presidential directive was part of effort on the part of the government to grow the economy. Emefiele explained that for the present administration to tackle unemployment and grow the economy, the CTG sector must be revived. He said the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPR) has been notified on the need to enforce compliance among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

As part of its Anchor Borrowers Programme, the CBN governor said the bank would support local growers of cotton to enable them meet the needs of the textile industries and also support efforts to source high-yield cotton seedlings so as to ensure that the products met global standards. The apex bank has also begun discussions with the Kano and Kaduna State governments to establish textile industrial areas in a bid to guarantee stable electric power supply.

This newspaper commends the President and the CBN for this policy aimed at reinvigorating interest in and patronage of the Nigeria textile industry by Nigerians, especially the military and paramilitary agencies. We hope that the policy will be given speedy implementation. There is no doubt that if faithfully implemented, it would stimulate local agriculture, milling, manufacturing and exports. This holds the promise of stimulating job creation. The country has the potential of creating close to four million direct jobs in the next five years from implementing this policy.

However, we recall the failure of past efforts at putting in place similar policy of backward integration and urge the government to watch against inconsistencies and summersaults that are capable of halting the policy even before it is tested.

It is noteworthy that in the 1970’s and early 1980’s, Nigeria was home to Africa’s largest textile industry. The country had over 180 textile mills in operation. The industry provided direct employment to over 650,000 workforce and indirect jobs to millions of cotton farmers, traders, garment workers and tailors.

It contributed over 25 per cent of the workforce in the manufacturing sector and as much to the national GDP. The defunct regions and the newly created states, at that time, relied majorly on textile mills as sources of internally generated revenues through company and personal income taxes. Regrettably, most of the factories have closed shop. The Nigerian CTG sector has the capacity to transform Nigeria’s rural economy and revive the textile and garment industries by creating over two million jobs, improve internal revenue across three tiers of government, reduce the present $4 billion import bill incurred annually on textile and apparel, safeguard and earn foreign exchange. It is our considered opinion that it’s time Nigeria realised to the fullest the potentials of this sector.

The major anticipated challenges against this policy are smuggling and counterfeiting of textile products. CBN, acting proactively, has commendably blocked the accounts of some smugglers sabotaging Nigeria’s economy in the textile, rice and palm oil industry. The Customs service should complement CBN’s efforts through vigilance and raids on smuggled goods’ stores. We urge the government to equally formulate policies to check the smuggling of textiles.

The restriction of forex to textile importers by the CBN will boost the local textile industry in terms of increase in production capacity. Currently, they are operating below 20 per cent. We are hopeful that after the CBN’s intervention in providing the loans, their production capacity will move up to between 70 and 80 per cent.

We are also optimistic about the success of CBN’s intervention, because no country survives by depending on importation. The rate of dumping of textile materials produced by other countries in Nigeria is extremely high, not to talk of the phenomenon of second-hand clothes. The government has to also work very hard to eradicate smuggling by ensuring that smuggled textile materials don’t find their way into the Nigerian market.

In our view, the CBN’s restriction of forex to textile imports is a step in the right direction. Essentially, the measures will, hopefully, lead to the resuscitation of the nation’s moribund textile industry and make it competitive.