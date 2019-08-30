‘Peace Is The Only Way; Not Pipeline Vandalism’

A group, Goodwill ambassador events agency has called on people from Niger Delta states of the country to shun violence and bursting of oil installations in the region and embrace peace for the growth of the region and Nigeria.

The group made the call yesterday at a press conference to herald the presentation of award those who made sacrifices and expended resources towards ensuring that there is lasting peace and security in the region.

“Peace is the only way; not kidnapping and vandalisation of oil installations,” Convener of the event, Chris Odey said at the media briefing in Abuja, adding, “we can actually actualize the dream of making the Delta region the best in the country.” The planned event is tagged: ‘celebrating our peace icons’.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it recorded 77 per cent rise in cases of oil pipeline vandalism in its network of pipeline infrastructure across the country in June 2019 alone.

The Niger Delta Youth Peace Conference and Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Awards is aimed at sensitising the youths in the region on the importance of peaceful co-existence amongst indigenes and visitors.

Goodwill Ambassadors Events Agency and Kelvin Akpochimoraa Music Promotions Limited have collaborated in consultative status with the United Nations to uphold Sustainable Development Goals towards accelerating the realization of Peace, Justice and Poverty Eradication

David Asha-Olu who Co-organiser who represented Kelvin Akpochimoraa Music Promotions Limited at the briefing acknowledged that Nigeria’s economic outlook almost crumbled due to some hostile activities that prevented co-operation between the oil-rich Niger-Delta communities and the Federal Government and multinational oil companies operating in the region in recent past.

He said it took “the intervention of our leaders, freedom fighters, and Federal Government” to restore peace and harmony to the region, “and there is economic prosperity for the country.”

Asha-olu says “These icons have shown us that peaceful co-existence is key to meaningful development in our region (Niger Delta). We believe that when peace is given a chance, progress will be inevitable to achieve.”

Asha-olu also called on the federal government to ensure speedy cleanup of Ogoni land, it is irresponsible of government to abandon the degraded region thus far. “Also, residents in the region should also live responsibly in their environmental activities. They must stop blocking waterways and drainages,” he added.

The group said it is determined to sensitize the people about the value in peaceful co-existence. And also raise awareness about climate change and responsible environmental activities.